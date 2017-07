REFILE-BRIEF-Norway's Telenor raises 2017 earnings margin outlook, Q2 beats forecast

(Fixes order of words in headline)

July 17 (Reuters) - TELENOR ASA

* TELENOR Q2 REVENUES NOK 31.5 BILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 31.18 BILLION)

* TELENOR Q2 ADJUSTED EBITDA NOK 12.7 BILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 11.72 BILLION)

* TELENOR SEES 2017 EBITDA MARGIN 38-39 PERCENT VERSUS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF 37 PERCENT

* TELENOR REPEATS 2017 OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH AND CAPEX

* BOARD HAS DECIDED TO DISTRIBUTE PARTS OF THESE FUNDS TO SHAREHOLDERS THROUGH A 2% SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)