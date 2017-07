(Refiles to remove repetition of "H1" in headline)

July 18 (Reuters) - Orpea SA

* ROBUST INCREASE OF +10.5% IN H1 2017 REVENUES TO €1,525.9M‍​

* 2017 REVENUE TARGET OF OVER €3,125M (GROWTH OF +10% VERSUS. 2016)

* SAYS IS VERY CONFIDENT IN MEETING THE FULL-YEAR REVENUE TARGET OF OVER €3,125M (A 10% INCREASE ON THE 2016 FIGURE) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)