July 19, 2017 / 5:43 PM / 18 hours ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Good Times Restaurants' CFO James K. Zielke resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped word "resigns" in headline)

July 19 (Reuters) - Good Times Restaurants Inc:

* Says on July 17, James K. Zielke tendered his resignation as Chief Financial Officer - SEC filing

* Says Zielke will continue as employee of company through August 31, 2017 to facilitate his successor's transition into role

* Says on July 18 co appointed Ryan M. Zink as company's new Chief Financial Officer effective as of August 1

* Zielke's resignation as Chief Financial Officer will take effect on July 31, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2uJwYwv) Further company coverage:

