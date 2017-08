CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Selvita says signs new deal with Nodthera Ltd (July 28)

(Corrects story from July 28. Changes value of commissioned works to 707,200 GBP in body. Company corrected its own statement.)

July 31 (Reuters) - SELVITA SA

* SAYS SIGNS NEW DEAL WITH ‍NODTHERA LIMITED, AFTER TERMINATION OF PRIOR DEAL

* DEAL CONCERNS CONDUCTING R&D WORKS ON DRUGS AND FURTHER DEVELOPMENT ON SEL212

* NEW DEAL FOR A PERIOD OF 3 YEARS AND THE VALUE OF COMMISSIONED WORKS WILL BE 707,200 GBP IN THE FIRST 12 MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)