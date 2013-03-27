(Repeat for additional subscribers)
March 27 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says its Outlook on Russian subnationals is Stable. The credit strength of
Russian local and regional governments (LRGs) is supported by the moderate debt burden, still
sound, albeit modestly deteriorating operating performance, and potential support from the
federal government in any situation of severe distress.
The main challenge facing Russian subnationals is increasing pressure on
expenditure. Operating expenditure is under pressure due to election promises
made by regions by federal authorities during the national elections in 2011 and
2012. Additional spending obligations include salary increases, expenditure on
medical care and road construction and maintenance.
Russian LRGs are faced with increasing centralisation that reduces their
flexibility. The proportion of earmarked transfers from the federal government,
mostly for the implementation of capital investment in various budgetary areas
like healthcare and education is constantly increasing. This trend together with
mandatory salary increases for public employees and the establishment of
regional road funds with earmarked revenue sources lead to higher centralisation
in intergovernmental relations.
A sound operating balance will support high self-funding capacity and the
creditworthiness of the majority of Russian LRGs rated 'BB' and above. Regions
and municipalities with lower ratings usually have low self-funding capacity and
are highly dependent on financial aid from the federal government and on the
national policy of intergovernmental relations.
The debt burden of the Russian LRGs is moderate. Fitch estimates that their
total direct debt was 18% of total revenues in 2012. Fitch expects a further
increase in direct debt of about 10% in 2013, which stays in line with operating
revenue growth, so the relative debt burden will remain stable.
Despite the overall moderate debt burden, it is spread unevenly across LRGs.
Thus net debt (debt net of cash available) varies from zero or even negative for
LRGs with ratings of 'BB+' and above but could reach 60% of operating revenue
for lower-rated LRGs. Additionally, low rated LRGs often rely on short-term
borrowing that leads to high refinancing needs and significant liquidity risks.
LRGs with low indebtedness that are committed to controlling their budget
balances could improve their creditworthiness despite the negative external
conditions. Deterioration of budgetary performance due to revenue decline caused
by falls in international commodities' prices coupled or federal transfers
decline with increasing operating expenditure could lead to a revision of the
Outlooks to Negative.
More information is available in the report, 'Russian Subnationals: Performance
Stabilisation Amid Increasing Centralisation', available at www.fitchratings.com
or by clicking on the link below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Subnationals: Stable Performance Amid
Increasing Centralisation
