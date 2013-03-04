(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Mar 04 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Seoul Guarantee Insurance Company's (SGI) Insurer Financial Strength rating (IFS) to 'AA-' from 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable.

Key Rating Drivers

The upgrade reflects Fitch's view that SGI continues to enjoy strong support from parent Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC), government agency, given SGI's importance to the country's economic stability in promoting and developing the domestic credit and guarantee insurance market. SGI is currently 93.85% owned by KDIC. It also incorporates the company's strengthening market positioning in the domestic credit and guarantee insurance market, declining leverage as well as implementation of various risk management initiatives to better control business risks.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that SGI will maintain its healthy financial fundamentals. This is based on the company's prudent management which places heavy emphasis on bottom-line profitability as opposed to mere top line growth. SGI's share in the South Korea's guarantee and credit insurance market improved to 26.1% at end-June 2012 from 23.5% at end-March 2010. The company increased efforts in 2012 to detect early signs of deterioration in the credit quality of its clients, through weekly assessments of their financial transactions and activities and requesting for more regular financial information. The underwriting limits of various staff were also reduced in selected business lines. Leverage declined to 6.2% at end-September 2012 from 17% in financial year ended March 2008, well within the tolerance levels for SGI's current rating.

SGI continues to maintain a solid regulatory capital position, with manageable near-term liquidity needs. At end-September 2012, its regulatory risk-based capital ratio was above 500%, well in excess of the regulatory minimum of 100% and the highest among Korea's non-life insurers. The company's combined ratio is healthy at about 60% at end- March 2012. Key offsetting factors include inherent business risks associated with the pro-cyclical niche business, as well as the company's limited geographical diversification. SGI sources more than 95% of its business premiums from South Korea.

Rating Sensitivities

Further upgrade of SGI in the near term is unlikely unless there are sustained strong improvements in its standalone financial fundamentals. Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a significant deterioration in the credit profile, with the combined ratio rising above 90%, and leverage rising above 20% for a prolonged period. Additionally, negative sovereign rating action on the South Korean economy as well as reduction of government support through significantly lowering KDIC's stake or selling its shares to a potentially weaker acquirer could put downward pressure on SGI's rating.