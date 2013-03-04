(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Mar 04 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Seoul Guarantee Insurance Company's (SGI) Insurer
Financial Strength rating (IFS) to 'AA-' from
'A+'. The Outlook is Stable.
Key Rating Drivers
The upgrade reflects Fitch's view that SGI continues to enjoy strong support from parent
Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC), government agency, given SGI's importance
to the country's economic stability in promoting and developing the domestic credit and
guarantee insurance market. SGI is currently 93.85% owned by KDIC. It also incorporates the
company's strengthening market positioning in the domestic credit and guarantee insurance
market, declining leverage as well as implementation of various risk management initiatives to
better control business risks.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that SGI will maintain its healthy financial
fundamentals. This is based on the company's prudent management which places heavy emphasis on
bottom-line profitability as opposed to mere top line growth.
SGI's share in the South Korea's guarantee and credit insurance market improved to 26.1% at
end-June 2012 from 23.5% at end-March 2010. The company increased efforts in 2012 to detect
early signs of deterioration in the credit quality of its clients, through weekly assessments of
their financial transactions and activities and requesting for more regular financial
information. The underwriting limits of various staff were also reduced in selected business
lines. Leverage declined to 6.2% at end-September 2012 from 17% in financial year ended March
2008, well within the tolerance levels for SGI's current
rating.
SGI continues to maintain a solid regulatory capital position, with manageable near-term
liquidity needs. At end-September 2012, its regulatory risk-based capital ratio was above 500%,
well in excess of the regulatory minimum of 100%
and the highest among Korea's non-life insurers. The company's combined ratio is healthy at
about 60% at end- March 2012.
Key offsetting factors include inherent business risks associated with the pro-cyclical niche
business, as well as the company's limited geographical diversification. SGI sources more than
95% of its business premiums from South Korea.
Rating Sensitivities
Further upgrade of SGI in the near term is unlikely unless there are sustained strong
improvements in its standalone financial fundamentals. Key rating triggers for a downgrade
include a significant deterioration in the credit profile, with the combined ratio rising above
90%, and leverage rising above 20% for a prolonged period. Additionally, negative sovereign
rating action on the South Korean economy as well as reduction of government support through
significantly lowering KDIC's stake or selling its shares to a potentially weaker acquirer could
put downward pressure on SGI's rating.