March 5 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a newly-published comment
that growth in the Turkish non-life insurance market is set to continue. The
agency also expects a trend of improving profitability, although Turkey's
exposure to earthquakes means that catastrophe risk may create volatility from
year to year.
"The non-life insurance market in Turkey is being driven by an increasing
awareness among the young Turkish population of the need for insurance," says
Vanessa Flores, Associate Director in Fitch's Insurance team. "The sector is
also benefiting from government initiatives for greater insurance protection
against natural disasters, and the favourable domestic economy."
The motor insurance sector, which accounts for half of total non-life
premiums in Turkey, has been unprofitable for the past five years.
"Motor insurance pricing in Turkey is very competitive, with insurers
focusing on volume at the expense of profit," says Flores. "Current pricing
levels are unsustainable, and will have to rise, with profitability improving as
a consequence."
The comment "Turkish Non-Life Insurance: A Growing Market" is available at
www.fitchratings.com.
