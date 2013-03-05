March 5 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Transport for London's (TfL) Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'AA+' and Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F1+'. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Negative. Fitch has also affirmed TfL's GBP5bn MTN programme's Long-term local currency issue rating at 'AA+' and commercial paper (ECP) programme's Short-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'F1+. KEY RATING DRIVERS TfL's ratings are credit linked to the UK sovereign ('AAA'/Negative/'F1+') under Fitch's public-sector entity criteria. Fitch has adopted a notch-down rating approach. The link to the sovereign is due to the strong support for TfL from the central government through recurring grants, funding letters, oversight of borrowing limits and shared priorities due to the strategic importance of TfL for London and the UK economy as a whole. The Negative Outlook on TfL's ratings reflects that on the UK sovereign. Central government support is evidenced from the fact that about 46% of TfL's total revenue comes directly from the central government through grants paid by the Department for Transport (DfT) to the Greater London Authority. The UK government has part-funded TfL's investment plan and pledged to support its long-term commitments.. Fare revenue accounted for 42% of TfL's total revenues (including grants) and is expected to increase to GBP4.3bn by FY15 from GBP3.3bn in FY12. TfL has a policy of a balanced business plan and through Project Horizon has achieved significant efficiency savings from a fundamental review of its operating and management structure. TfL has the flexibility to respond to pressures within its business plan by delaying capital expenditure, reducing operating costs or increasing fares if necessary. Moreover, liquidity is strong, with cash reserves totaling GBP2.6bn at FYE12 including GBP1.2bn ring fenced for Crossrail. Passenger journeys across all modes of transport increased in the financial year to end-March 2012 (FY12). Recent forecasts suggest patronage will increase in future years with a 4.6% rise forecast over the three years to FY15 for bus patronage and by 8% by FY15 for the tube. Ambitious capital expenditure has led to increased debt. Direct debt amounted to GBP7.1bn in FY12, and according to TfL's forecast, direct debt is to increase by GBP1.4bn between FY12 and FY15 to reach GBP8.5bn in 2015. Provided TfL complies with prudential guidelines, it can borrow from the Public Works Loan Board, mitigating liquidity/refinancing risk. Construction of the Crossrail line at sites across the city is underway. Investment in Crossrail and the tube is vital to secure future economic growth in the capital. Crossrail will increase London's rail capacity by 10% and enable new and faster journeys. TfL's total contribution/risk has been capped at GBP7.1bn and if the costs breach a pre-determined level, there is a put option to the DfT. RATING SENSITIVITIES TfL's ratings are based on the following assumptions: - No significant change is expected in the near term with respect to multi-year funding, funding letters, oversight of borrowing limits and shared priorities from the central government. - Support from central government will remain strong, and any potential substantial decrease in grant would be matched by tangible support. - TfL would respond to pressures within its business plan by delaying capital expenditure, or reducing operating costs. - If the UK's ratings were downgraded, this would lead to a downgrade of TfL's ratings.