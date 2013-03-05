March 5 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Tube Lines (Finance) PLC's GBP77m class B notes due 2031 at 'AA+'. The Outlook remains Negative.The rating action follows the affirmation of Transport of London's (TfL; 'AA+'/Negative) ratings (see ' Fitch Affirms Transport for London at 'AA+'; Outlook Negative' dated 5 March 2013 at www.fitchratings.com) and a periodic review of the transaction. Key Rating Drivers The notes are credit-linked toTfL's ratings as they benefit from an irrevocable and unconditional guarantee from TfL. As such, Fitch considers that the only risk factor applicable to the rating is External Support, which was assessed as Stronger.

Rating Sensitivities Given that TfL irrevocably and unconditionally guarantees the full discharge of Tube Line's debt service commitments, any change in TfL's rating would lead to a corresponding change in the notes' rating. The transaction was originally a securitisation of the assets of Tube Lines Limited (TLL), which in December 2002 entered into a 30-year public private partnership contract with London Underground Limited to manage, renew and maintain the infrastructure on three London Underground lines (Jubilee, Northern and Piccadilly). TfL acquired TLL from Bechtel and Amey (Ferrovial) at end-June 2010 and subsequently simplified the financing structure.