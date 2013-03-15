March 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision's revised
proposals on the capital treatment of securitisation exposures could limit the
appetite for structured notes among banks, Fitch Ratings says. This could
restrict the availability of structured finance as a funding source for the
wider economy. The proposals do not reflect historical and expected performance
globally, in our view.
The new proposals result in a significantly higher capital requirement for
securitised holdings. Senior tranches, which are more likely to be sold to
investors than junior positions, are worst affected, and the proposals ignore
the improved credit protection in new deal structures since the financial
crisis.
Sample capital charges calculated for a stylised prime RMBS transaction with a
notional value of USD100 show that overall charges for all noteholders increase
to between USD6.3 and USD8.2 under the new proposals, from a maximum of USD4.6
under Basel II. In many cases there would be little or no capital relief for
holding only a portion of the risk in the underlying portfolio compared with
keeping the entire pool of assets on balance sheet.
As we have previously said, we think the high capital charges that result from
the proposals are inconsistent with the strong performance of most structured
finance securities, and are only comparable with the US experience, where losses
have been skewed by the severe underperformance of subprime and Alt-A RMBS and
certain types of CDOs. For example, we forecast total losses on Fitch-rated EMEA
RMBS transactions issued during 2000-2011 of just 0.2%.
The proposed revised ratings-based approach seeks to reduce the cliff effect
that resulted from multi-notch downgrades of senior tranches during the
financial crisis. But it seems to achieve this by increasing the extent of
capital that would need to be held against 'AAAsf' rated charges in the first
place. This is despite the fact that post-crisis transactions benefit from
better-originated, higher-credit-quality assets, and greater credit protection
(partly driven by the revision of rating criteria since the crisis).
We know that regulators face a difficult task in striking the right balance
between securing a healthy structured finance market that helps fund the real
economy, and maintaining financial stability by ensuring banks and insurers are
sufficiently capitalised. But in aiming to more closely align the standardised
approach and the internal ratings-based approach, the revised proposals arguably
create a more rather than less complex system, with more choices for banks and
local regulators under both new systems (hierarchy A and hierarchy B) and
resulting potential for regulatory arbitrage.
The consultation period on the Committee's securitisation framework in December
ends on 15 March. Our Special Report on this subject, "Capital Requirement
Proposals Diverge from Structured Finance Performance", published today, is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Capital Requirement Proposals Diverge from
Structured Finance Performance
here