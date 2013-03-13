March 13 (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings today announced that its Asset Manager and Fund Quality Ratings and related research are now available on flagship market data desktop Thomson Reuters Eikon. Thomson Reuters Eikon is used by thousands of investors, wealth managers and financial professionals globally. Fitch rates asset managers operating in Europe, Asia and Latin America. Asset Manager Ratings provide investors with an independent, institutional-quality assessment of an asset management organization's investment and operational platform. Asset managers are rated on a five-tier scale of M1 to M5, with a rating of M1 (Superior) being the highest and M5 (Deficient) being the lowest rating. Fitch also offers qualitative fund ratings globally. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative asset manager and fund analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. The ratings focus on the fund manager's ability to deliver high risk-adjusted returns focusing on the manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure. Funds are rated on a five-tier scale of "Excellent" to "Inadequate". Fitch research reports are currently available for 1,500 funds at the fund or manager level. Thomson Reuters Eikon is designed to provide an intuitive, next-generation solution for consuming real-time and historical data and executing financial markets transactions across asset classes such as foreign exchange (FX), fixed income, commodities, equities and derivatives. It realizes Thomson Reuters vision for a financial markets desktop that is intelligent, simple and social. Driven by powerful search engine technology, Eikon carries real-time data, news, charts, insightful commentary, analytics and trade execution tools through views that can be customized to individual user preferences and workflow. Dual-headquartered in New York and London with 50 offices worldwide, Fitch Ratings is a global rating agency dedicated to providing value beyond the rating through independent and prospective opinions, research and data. Fitch Ratings' global expertise draws on local market knowledge and spans across the fixed-income and fund universe. The additional context, perspective and insights we provide help investors make important judgments with confidence. Fitch's Asset Manager Ratings and Fund Quality Ratings criteria can be found at www.fitchratings.com.