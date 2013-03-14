(The following statement was released by the rating agency) March 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed JSC Inter RAO UES' Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is below. Inter RAO's ratings benefit from state support and are notched down by two notches from the ratings of the Russian Federation ('BBB'/Stable), its ultimate majority shareholder. The company's standalone creditworthiness reflects its strong market position in the Russian power generation, its near-monopoly position in cross border power trading and sound credit metrics. Fitch also takes into account Russia's developing and at times unpredictable regulatory framework for its assessment of Inter RAO's standalone business profile. KEY DRIVERS -State-Support Driven Ratings The ratings are driven by support from, and linkage with Inter RAO's indirect majority shareholder, the Russian Federation, in accordance with Fitch's parent and subsidiary rating linkage methodology. Fitch assesses Inter RAO's creditworthiness at two notches below the sovereign's due to its strategic importance to the Russian economy, majority state ownership and large in-kind and cash equity contributions during the last several years. Fitch views the company's standalone business and financial profile to be commensurate with the 'BB' rating category. -Strong Market Position Inter RAO became the third-largest power generation company in Russia by installed electric capacity, after GazpromEnergoholding, part of OAO Gazprom ('BBB'/Stable), and JSC RusHydro ('BB+'/Stable), and the largest domestic power retail company with a 15% market share. Inter RAO's total installed electricity capacity reached 33.5GW in 2012. Additionally, Inter RAO benefits from a near-monopoly position in cross-border power trading between Russia and several neighbouring countries. -Evolving Business Profile In contrast to some other Russian utilities, Inter RAO's business profile is quite dynamic as it has been evolving over the past couple of years through equity contributions by the state, asset swaps and acquisitions. Fitch views this aspect of Inter RAO's relationship with the state as part of the state support assessment. Given the company's prudent acquisition policy for international assets and that the integration of the previously acquired Russian assets is well underway, Fitch does not assess the execution risk as high. The company does not exclude the possibility of future acquisitions, if attractive targets are determined, but plans to use a portfolio of equity stakes valued at USD2.1bn as of February 2013 as one of the funding options. The sale of equity stakes can also be used as capex funding. -Unpredictable Regulatory Framework As the regulatory framework for the Russian utilities sector is at the development stage with a limited track record of its consistent implementation, it is less transparent and more unpredictable than the regulatory regimes of the Western European utility companies. Fitch views the lower transparency and supportiveness of the Russian regulatory regime as a constraining factor in its assessment of Inter RAO's business profile. -Adequate Credit Metrics Fitch expects Inter RAO's credit profile for 2012 to have been weaker than 2011 due to the moderation of growth of the regulated capacity and electricity prices and introduction of more punitive regulation for the supply business in 2012. The agency forecasts the company's net FFO adjusted leverage to increase to above 2x in 2012 and remain above 2x over 2013-2015. The agency expects FFO interest coverage ratio to fluctuate at around 5x-6x over 2012-2015. LIQUIDITY & DEBT STRUCTURE -Satisfactory Liquidity Inter RAO's gross unadjusted debt stood at RUB47.3bn at end-H112, of which RUB9.3bn was short-term. It compared well with cash and cash equivalents of RUB64.6bn. Fitch expects the company to become free cash flow (FCF) negative in 2012 and continue generating negative FCF over 2013-2015 due to its intensive investment programme. The company also owns a portfolio of held-for-sale assets with the largest ones being a 40% stake in Irkutskenergo and 42% stake in Volzhksaya TGK estimated at USD1bn and USD684m, respectively. Fitch does not view these assets as immediate liquidity given the illiquid markets for these assets and arguably limited demand, which may make their prompt disposal challenging. However, the agency believes that they can serve as a longer-term cushion for capex funding or potential acquisitions and/or swaps. RATING SENSITIVITY ANALYSIS Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include: - Upgrade of the sovereign rating and/or evidence of stronger state support (eg state guarantees for Inter RAO's debt) Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: - Sovereign rating downgrade and/or evidence of weaker state support FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB+', Stable Outlook Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB+', Stable Outlook Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AA(rus)', Stable Outlook