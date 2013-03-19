(Repeat of additonal subscribers)

March 19 (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings has assigned AFG Series 2013-1 Trust expected ratings as listed below. The transaction is the first term securitisation of first-ranking Australian residential mortgage loans originated through AFG Securities Pty Ltd (AFGS), a wholesale mortgage business owned by Australian Finance Group Ltd (AFG), due September 2044. AUD254m Class A notes: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable AUD11m Class AB notes: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable AUD8.5m Class B notes: not rated AUD1.5m Class C notes: not rated The notes will be issued by Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited, in its capacity as trustee of the Series. The final ratings are contingent on the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received. AFGS is a securitisation funding business with the purpose of funding home loans sourced by AFG Home Loans (AFG HL) - the mortgage management division of AFG. AFGS holds an Australian credit license and allows AFG HL to fund its own loans in addition to rebranding loans funded by other wholesale lenders. At the cut-off date, the total collateral pool consisted of 943 consolidated loans totalling approximately AUD273.4m. The weighted average current loan-to-value ratio is 64.2%, and the weighted average seasoning is 7.3 months. The pool comprises 100% fully verified documentation loans. Investment loans comprise 23.7% of the pool, while owner occupier mortgages make up the remainder. Of the mortgages in the portfolio, 20.8% are interest-only loans. All mortgages in the portfolio are on floating rates. The pool has geographic diversification, with the largest state concentration being New South Wales (29.3%). Fitch has incorporated all the above factors in its credit analysis of the transaction. As at the cut-off date, lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI) cover was provided on 89.2% of the pool by Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Limited and on 10.8% by QBE Lenders Mortgage Insurance Limited ('AA-'/Stable). Key Rating Drivers The 'AAA(EXP)sf' Long-Term rating with Stable Outlook assigned to the class A notes is based on 7.6% credit enhancement available to the class A notes provided by their subordinate Class AB, B and C notes; the quality of the collateral; the interest rate arrangements the trustee has entered into; the 100% mortgage insurance policies provided by the LMIs; and AFGS's mortgage servicing capabilities. The 'AAA(EXP)sf' Long-Term rating with Stable Outlook assigned to the Class AB notes is based on the aforementioned factors except the credit enhancement level. Their available credit enhancement is 3.6%, provided by the subordinate class B and C notes, and has been factored into the rating. Rating Sensitivities Unexpected decreases in the value of residential property or increases in the frequency of foreclosures and loss severity on defaulted mortgages could produce loss levels higher than Fitch base case and could result in negative rating actions on the notes. Fitch evaluated the sensitivity of the ratings assigned to AFG Series 2013-1 Trust to increased defaults and reduced recovery rates over the life of the transaction. Its analysis found that the class AB note displays little sensitivity to increased defaults, showing no downgrades even under Fitch's severe (30% increase) scenario. When subject to reduced recovery rates, the class AB note suffers a one category downgrade under Fitch's severe (30% reduction) scenario. The transaction shows greater sensitivity to a combination of both increased defaults and decreased recovery rates with both the class A and class AB notes experiencing downgrades. Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis is discussed in the corresponding presale report entitled "AFG Series 2013-1 Trust", published today. Included as an appendix to the report are a description of the representations, warranties, and enforcement mechanisms. Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: AFG Series 2013-1 Trust here