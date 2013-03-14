March 14 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Swiss Auto Lease 2012-1's
class A notes, as follows:
CHF200m class A notes: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Stable Outlook
The affirmation reflects the transaction's stable performance which is in line
with Fitch's expectations. According to the investor report as of January 2013,
the observed cumulative default rate since closing in March 2012 amounts to
0.31% of the initial pool balance including additionally purchased assets. The
cumulative loss rate for the same period is 0.18%.
The transaction features a three-year revolving period since closing. Hence, the
transaction will continue replenishing until March 2015 unless an early
amortisation is initiated following an early termination event. However, the
agency believes that the cumulative default trigger (0.38% -3.75% depending on
the period since closing) and the delinquency trigger (>30 days exceeding 2.45%
on two consecutive purchase dates) are unlikely to initiate early amortisation
of the class A note since they are significantly above the historical default or
delinquency rates of the originator.
During the revolving period, the class A note cannot build up additional credit
enhancement which is currently 30.9%. The credit enhancement consists of
overcollateralisation (30%) and the release amount from the reserve fund (0.9%).
Available credit enhancement of 30.9% is well above Fitch's initial 'AAAsf'
credit and residual value loss of 14.1%. Additionally, the transaction benefits
from a substantial amount of excess spread that has been sufficient to cover the
losses realised so far. To consider potential pool deterioration over the
revolving period, Fitch constructed a worst-case portfolio subject to the
replenishing criteria. This creates additional comfort since the replenishing
limits are not fully maxed out.
The current pool as per January 2013 is quite similar to the one at closing.
Currently, the total pool amount is CHF285.71m which is spread over 18,061
lessees. Of the balance, 57.7% are new vehicle leases and 42.3% used vehicle
leases. The pool remains highly granular with the largest lessee being 0.08% and
the largest 20 lessees being 0.95% of the total pool balance.
In addition to the amortising lease component, the transaction also securitises
residual values (RV). Hence, the performance of the class A notes is dependent
on credit risk and residual value risk of the underlying lease contracts. The
current RV share is 36.1% as of the January 2013 reporting date which is below
the maximum RV of 40% that is allowed according to the replenishing criteria and
that Fitch assumed when constructing the worst-case portfolio at closing.
Although the Swiss car market is currently under pressure with realised RVs
having decreased by approximately 5% points since 2011, Fitch believes that the
initially assumed RV loss of 36.6% in an 'AAAsf' rating scenario is still
adequate to reflect the risk of a car market value decline.
The transaction is a securitisation of auto lease receivables originated in
Switzerland to private and commercial customers by GE Money Bank AG (GEMB). GEMB
is part of GE Capital, the group's global financial solutions provider, which
itself is part of General Electric Company. GEMB is registered as a Swiss bank
with a full banking licence and regulated by FINMA, the financial markets
supervisory authority in Switzerland.
The transaction's structure is more complex than usual for a leasing
transaction. The class A notes consist of three-year bullet notes (the original
notes) which will either be repaid at maturity or replaced by amortising notes
(the exchange notes). Fitch has given no credit to the seller's repurchase
option at the notes' third anniversary. In its initial analysis, Fitch has
instead assumed a three-year revolving period followed by amortisation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch views the key rating drivers for the transaction as being (i) the stable
underlying asset performance; (ii) the long revolving period of three years;
(iii) the residual values securitises in addition to the instalment portion,
(iv) the substantial credit enhancement compared to Fitch's assumed total
losses.
RATING SENSITIVITES
The transaction is primarily sensitive to the RVs that mostly depend on the used
vehicle market prices. If used car prices fall materially in Switzerland, this
may lead to potential losses to the transaction in a scenario where the dealers
are not around to take the RV risk. However with credit enhancement well above
our loss assumption, rating sensitivity is limited.
Initial Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivity are further described in the
New Issue report published on 23 March 2012 at www.fitchratings.com.