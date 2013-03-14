March 14 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Swiss Auto Lease 2012-1's class A notes, as follows: CHF200m class A notes: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Stable Outlook The affirmation reflects the transaction's stable performance which is in line with Fitch's expectations. According to the investor report as of January 2013, the observed cumulative default rate since closing in March 2012 amounts to 0.31% of the initial pool balance including additionally purchased assets. The cumulative loss rate for the same period is 0.18%. The transaction features a three-year revolving period since closing. Hence, the transaction will continue replenishing until March 2015 unless an early amortisation is initiated following an early termination event. However, the agency believes that the cumulative default trigger (0.38% -3.75% depending on the period since closing) and the delinquency trigger (>30 days exceeding 2.45% on two consecutive purchase dates) are unlikely to initiate early amortisation of the class A note since they are significantly above the historical default or delinquency rates of the originator. During the revolving period, the class A note cannot build up additional credit enhancement which is currently 30.9%. The credit enhancement consists of overcollateralisation (30%) and the release amount from the reserve fund (0.9%). Available credit enhancement of 30.9% is well above Fitch's initial 'AAAsf' credit and residual value loss of 14.1%. Additionally, the transaction benefits from a substantial amount of excess spread that has been sufficient to cover the losses realised so far. To consider potential pool deterioration over the revolving period, Fitch constructed a worst-case portfolio subject to the replenishing criteria. This creates additional comfort since the replenishing limits are not fully maxed out. The current pool as per January 2013 is quite similar to the one at closing. Currently, the total pool amount is CHF285.71m which is spread over 18,061 lessees. Of the balance, 57.7% are new vehicle leases and 42.3% used vehicle leases. The pool remains highly granular with the largest lessee being 0.08% and the largest 20 lessees being 0.95% of the total pool balance. In addition to the amortising lease component, the transaction also securitises residual values (RV). Hence, the performance of the class A notes is dependent on credit risk and residual value risk of the underlying lease contracts. The current RV share is 36.1% as of the January 2013 reporting date which is below the maximum RV of 40% that is allowed according to the replenishing criteria and that Fitch assumed when constructing the worst-case portfolio at closing. Although the Swiss car market is currently under pressure with realised RVs having decreased by approximately 5% points since 2011, Fitch believes that the initially assumed RV loss of 36.6% in an 'AAAsf' rating scenario is still adequate to reflect the risk of a car market value decline. The transaction is a securitisation of auto lease receivables originated in Switzerland to private and commercial customers by GE Money Bank AG (GEMB). GEMB is part of GE Capital, the group's global financial solutions provider, which itself is part of General Electric Company. GEMB is registered as a Swiss bank with a full banking licence and regulated by FINMA, the financial markets supervisory authority in Switzerland. The transaction's structure is more complex than usual for a leasing transaction. The class A notes consist of three-year bullet notes (the original notes) which will either be repaid at maturity or replaced by amortising notes (the exchange notes). Fitch has given no credit to the seller's repurchase option at the notes' third anniversary. In its initial analysis, Fitch has instead assumed a three-year revolving period followed by amortisation. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch views the key rating drivers for the transaction as being (i) the stable underlying asset performance; (ii) the long revolving period of three years; (iii) the residual values securitises in addition to the instalment portion, (iv) the substantial credit enhancement compared to Fitch's assumed total losses. RATING SENSITIVITES The transaction is primarily sensitive to the RVs that mostly depend on the used vehicle market prices. If used car prices fall materially in Switzerland, this may lead to potential losses to the transaction in a scenario where the dealers are not around to take the RV risk. However with credit enhancement well above our loss assumption, rating sensitivity is limited. Initial Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivity are further described in the New Issue report published on 23 March 2012 at www.fitchratings.com.