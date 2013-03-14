March 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sceptre Funding No 1 PLC's fixed rate class A bonds, due February 2027 as follows: GBP329.0m class A (XS0441698866) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative KEY RATING DRIVERS The transaction is a securitisation of the rental income derived from a single office property located in London's West End. The property is fully let to the First Secretary of State (UK; 'AAA'/Negative) until December 2028, with a break option in December 2026. The bonds derive their cash flows solely from this lease and are scheduled to amortise fully by the final maturity date in February 2027. Since closing, scheduled amortisation has reduced the outstanding balance of the bonds to GBP329.0m from GBP360.3m. RATING SENSITIVITIES The bonds are fully credit-linked to the sovereign rating of the UK. The lease envisages a general prohibition on assignment. However, it may be assigned to another government department. Consequently, the credit quality of the cash flow will always be linked to that of the UK government. Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction.