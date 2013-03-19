(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)

March 19 (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and simultaneously withdrawn Ukraine-based Bank Khreschatyk's (Khreschatyk) ratings, as listed below. The issuer has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings, and will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of Khreschatyk's ratings reflects the limited changes in its credit profile during 2012 and considers the bank's currently comfortable liquidity, the absence of any material refinancing risk, limited direct exposure to exchange rate risk, as well as compliance with the regulatory requirements, including on minimum capital adequacy. The Negative Outlook continues to reflect the ongoing asset quality and profitability challenges the bank is facing that undermine its capitalisation and result in low capacity to absorb loan losses. Khreschatyk was loss-making during 2009-2011, with profitability constrained by slow growth, high cost of customer funding, which is predominantly denominated in the Ukrainian hryvnia, and high loan impairment charges. The bank reported a marginal profit in 2012 following a marked drop in loan impairment charges (local GAAP). However, recent trends evidence a continued moderate deterioration in asset quality metrics. NPLs (loans overdue for over 90 days) amounted to 9.4% of end-Q312 loans reported under local GAAP and restructured/rolled-over exposures accounted for a substantial 56% of the portfolio (end-Q112: 9.3% and 68%, respectively). The latter category implies a significant potential for further rise in impairments, in Fitch's view. Recoveries on these exposures, a large proportion of which were from the construction/real estate segment, will likely be a long process driven by the macroeconomic and property market trends. Fitch estimates that the bank could create reserves equal to only 11% of the loan book without breaching the regulatory minimum ratio of 10%. The bank's lending remains highly concentrated (at end-Q312, exposures to the top 20 borrowers accounted for a high 67% of loans and 496% of equity), including related parties, heightening the bank's risk profile. Lending in foreign currencies accounted for a moderate 20% of net loans, lower than the sector average of 37% at end-2012. The liquidity position is currently reasonable. A cushion of highly liquid assets covered nearly 17% of client deposits, although retail depositors (around 42% of liabilities) can be sensitive to market rate changes, causing moderate volatility in account balances. Loans/deposits ratio remained below 100%, and the bank had no outstanding capital market borrowings at end-2M13. Capital adequacy ratio is managed at above the regulatory minimum of 10% (end-2M13: 12.3%), although more capital could be required should asset quality continue to deteriorate. Khreschatyk is a small universal bank, Ukraine's 26th-largest by total assets at end-2012. The City of Kiev holds around 25% of the bank's shares with the rest of ownership ultimately distributed between a few groups of private individuals. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Negative; withdrawn Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; withdrawn Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'; withdrawn Support Rating: affirmed at '5'' withdrawn Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'; withdrawn National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB-(ukr)'; Outlook Negative; withdrawn