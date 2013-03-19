(Repeat for additional subscribers)
March 19 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has placed the ratings of Bank of Cyprus (BOC), Cyprus Popular Bank
(CPB) and Hellenic Bank (HB) on Rating Watch Negative to reflect downside
rating risks arising from the deliberations to impose losses onto the banks' depositors. Ratings
placed on Negative Watch include the entities' 'B' Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and
the 'c' (BOC, CPB) and 'cc' (HB) Viability Ratings. A full list of rating actions is
provided at the end of this comment.
Such losses would be part of an agreement the Eurogroup (European Union finance
ministers) reached with Cypriot authorities on Saturday March 16, 2013 as a
precondition to provide EUR10 billion in financial assistance to Cyprus.
Initially, Cyprus agreed to impose 'levies' of 9.99% on all deposits over
EUR100,000 and of 6.75% on deposits below that level, although subsequent
newsflow suggests that these thresholds may be subject to change, with a view to
protect smaller deposits.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SRs and SRFs
The Negative Watches will be resolved after a decision by the Cypriot parliament
on the above extraordinary measures, which could come as early as today. The
crystallisation of such significant losses on depositors would constitute a
restricted default (RD) under Fitch's rating definitions, in which case the IDRs
would be downgraded to 'RD'. The banks' Support Ratings and Support Rating
Floors would also be downgraded to '5' and 'No Floor'.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR DEBT
Although senior debt securities are not currently the subject of the levy
deliberations and so would not automatically be downgraded upon the imposition
of a deposit levy, their ratings have also been placed on Negative Watch to
reflect the heightened risk of some form of negative rating action or default
under Fitch's definitions because of the crisis in the Cypriot banking sector.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VIABILITY RATINGS
The Negative Watch on the banks' VRs reflect the likelihood that they would be
downgraded to 'f' in the event that the IDRs are downgraded to RD.
The following ratings have been placed on Negative rating Watch:
BOC
Long-term IDR: 'B'
Short-term IDR: 'B'
Viability Rating: 'c'
Support Rating: '4'
Support Rating Floor: 'B'
Senior notes: 'B'/RR4' Commercial paper: 'B'
CPB
Long-term IDR: 'B'
Short-term IDR: 'B'
Viability Rating: 'c'
Support Rating: '4'
Support Rating Floor: 'B'
Senior notes: 'B'/RR4'
HB
Long-term IDR: 'B'
Short-term IDR: 'B'
Viability Rating: 'cc'
Support Rating: '4'
Support Rating Floor: 'B'
The rating impact, if any, from the above rating actions on the banks' covered
bonds will be detailed in a separate comment.