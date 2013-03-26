(Repeat for additional subcribers)

March 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings has updated its global criteria for rating money market funds (MMFs), consistent with its practice of reviewing ratings criteria on an annual basis. The report applies to assigning ratings to constant net asset value (CNAV) and certain variable net asset value (VNAV) MMFs globally. The changes in Fitch's updated criteria are limited, and include: -- A re-calibration of permissible exposures to an MMF's sponsor, specifically with respect to concentration and maturity profile of unsecured and secured exposures. -- Limits on single issuer concentration with exposure periods under one week set at 10% for a rating of 'F1' and 'F1+'. -- Further detail on how Fitch treats deviations from criteria, as well as clarification of Fitch's treatment of assets on Rating Watch Negative for purposes of portfolio stress testing. Fitch does not expect any ratings changes to its portfolio of rated MMFs. The primary focus of this criteria report is on MMFs that seek to achieve principal preservation and provide shareholder liquidity through managing credit, market, and liquidity risks. Under these criteria, MMF ratings can be assigned to those MMFs that operate as CNAV funds as well as certain VNAV funds that are managed under the same mandate of safety of principal and timely liquidity and demonstrate NAV regularity. The full 'Global Money Market Fund Criteria' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria here