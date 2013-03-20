(Repeat in English language and with addtioinal subscribers)
March 20 (The following statement was released by the rating
agency)
Fitch Ratings assigned a rating'AA + (idn)' senior unsecured bonds to be issued
by II/2013 PT BII Finance Center (BIIF) of 1.5 trillion dollars with maturities
maximum of 5 years
consideration The ranking
Bonds rated at the same level with the national ranking Term
BIIF long at 'AA + (idn)' because it reflects the company's obligation bond
that is direct, an unconditional obligation, unsecured and
not a subordinated debt of the company. Proceeds from the issuance of
MTN will be used to support the business growth of the company.
The ratings reflect Fitch's expectation BIIF reflect on
timely support from the majority shareholder, International Bank
Indonesia Tbk (BII; 'BBB' / 'AAA (idn)' / Stable) and of the ultimate parent
company,
Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank; 'A-' / Stable) if necessary. BIIF
wholly owned by BII and focus on the business car financing
Indonesia. The ratings also consider the company's integration with
BII and important position in developing BIIF against Maybank bisnisya in
Indonesia's consumer market is growing rapidly. BII continues to provide
funding support to the BIIF through co-financing scheme where BII
bear most of the credit risk.
Factors Fueling Rating
Developments indicate a weakening of support from the parent company, such as
a significant change in ownership or a decreased ability of the parent financial
companies, can lead to a downgrade BIIF up several levels.
This is due to the company's standalone credit profile is not enough
adequate to support the company's current ratings.