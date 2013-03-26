BRIEF-istar prices $375 million senior unsecured notes
March 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings says that the ratings of Harbourmaster Pro-Rata CLO 2 B.V. will not be affected by the change in the class A1 VF Noteholder. In terms of eligibility, the transaction documents envisage minimum Fitch ratings of 'A+'/'F1' for a holder of the A1VF notes. Although each of the previous and new class A1 VF Noteholders have been rated below this required threshold, their current ratings ('A'/'F1') are able to support structured finance liability ratings of up to 'AAAsf', according to Fitch's counterparty criteria for structured finance transactions. Harbourmaster Pro-Rata CLO 2 is a securitisation of mainly European senior secured loans with the total note issuance of EUR602m invested in a target portfolio of EUR587.5m. The portfolio is actively managed by Blackstone/GSO Debt Funds Europe Limited and advised by Blackstone/GSO Debt Funds Management Europe Limited.
SAO PAULO, March 8 Brazil's largest banks are increasingly demanding that companies put themselves up for sale as a condition to cut loan principal amounts, providing a jolt to an otherwise weak M&A climate in Latin America's largest economy.
March 8 Elliott Management reported in a regulatory filing that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings has said its former chief executive officer, Larry Lawson, has breached his retirement contract by consulting for the hedge fund during its proxy fight with Arconic Inc.