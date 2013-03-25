(Repeat for additional Subscribers)
March 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says that there is no rating impact on
Citadel 2010-II B.V. following the amendment to the notification triggers in the
transaction documentation.
Under the amendments, the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating Assignment
Notification Triggers (notification trigger) on the seller F. Van Lanschot
Bankiers N.V. ('A-'/Negative/'F2') have been lowered to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+'.
In most Dutch RMBS transactions issued since 2004, the transfer of legal title
of the mortgage receivables to the issuer from the seller is completed by
registering a deed of assignment with the relevant tax authorities without
having to notify the borrowers, otherwise known as a silent assignment. Where
the seller is a deposit-taking institution, certain rights of set-off may accrue
in favour of a borrower who has both a mortgage loan and holds credit deposits
with the seller.
The Assignment Notification Trigger is in place to notify borrowers that their
mortgage liability is now with the issuer and therefore the borrower will not be
entitled to set off any amounts credited to the relevant deposit account against
payment under the mortgage loan.
As the notification triggers at close for the transactions was below the
'A'/'F1' rating level, Fitch did not take into consideration the trigger levels
in its analysis. The agency instead assumed a loss of up to 10% to account for
deposit set-off amounts, other claims and commingling risks in all rating
scenarios. In addition, the seller has committed to depositing a dynamic reserve
fund at the financial collateral account to account for any exposure above 10%
of the collateral balance. The change in the documentation therefore has no
rating impact on the notes.