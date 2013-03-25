(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)
March 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Japan-based Suruga Bank
Ltd.'s (Suruga) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook is
Stable. A full list of the rating action is provided below.
Key Rating Drivers
Suruga's Long-Term IDRs are driven by its Viability Rating (VR), which takes
into account the bank's solid liquidity position, limited exposure to market
risk and capital position which compares favourably with that of certain
Japanese major banks. However, the ratings are constrained by the bank's lack of
geographical and business diversification.
Given management focus on the retail business, Suruga's loan exposure is
concentrated on the retail sector with residential mortgage loans accounting for
an approximate 70% share. The bank's strong profitability relative to other
Japanese banks is attributable to high lending margin in the mortgage loan
portfolio (3.3% for the financial year ended March 2012 (FYE12)), accompanied by
a low loss rate (0.3% in FYE12). Conservative screening of borrowers means
non-performing loans remain less than 0.1% of total mortgage loans.
Suruga's exposure to market risk remains modest as its investment securities
portfolio accounts for only 7% of total assets. Approximately 80% of the bank's
investment securities consist of floating-rate or short-term Japanese government
bonds.
Fitch expects Suruga to maintain sufficient profitability given its modest
overhead and credit costs, which should underpin consistent internal capital
generation. The agency estimates Suruga's Fitch core capital ratio to be around
8.7% at end-March 2013 (compared with 8.4% at end-March 2012), which is in line
with the average for major Japanese banks.
The Short-Term IDR factors in Suruga's strong liquidity position. Constant
inflow of retail deposits adequately covers the bank's loan growth, and its
modest loans/deposits ratio of about 80% is likely to be maintained in the
short- to medium-term.
Suruga's Support Rating of '4' factors in limited probability of the
government's support. Fitch considers the government's propensity to support
Suruga to be limited, given the bank's marginal systemic importance within
Japan's financial system and its small operational size with total assets of
about USD40bn. The '4' Support Rating indicates a Support Rating Floor of 'B'
under Fitch's criteria.
Ratings Sensitivities
Fitch does not expect rating changes in the medium-term, but negative rating
action may be taken should overall loan quality materially and unexpectedly
deteriorate due to stress in the system and result in capital erosion. Negative
rating action is also likely, if the bank increases risk appetite and grows
without sufficient mitigating factors such as a higher capital buffer. Positive
rating action may result from material and sustainable improvement in the
domestic operating environment leading to the bank's organic growth without a
substantial increase in risk appetite.
Full list of rating actions for Suruga:
- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '4'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B'