March 25
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the rating of ITNL
Offshore Pte Ltd's (IOPL) 5.75% CNY630m bond at 'BBB-'.
Key Rating Drivers
The rating is based on the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of up to
USD114m provided by Export Import Bank of India (EXIM, BBB-/Negative). The
CNY630m 5.75% bond is swapped into an USD100m 4.8% loan from Deutsche Bank AG
(A+/Stable). The rating is also supported by a debt service reserve account
(DSRA) amounting to one semi-annual coupon payment of USD2.4m and by a principal
account of USD4m.
The foreign exchange risk of the debt obligation being in CNY while the
guarantee payment is in USD is mitigated through the swap arrangement. In the
event of the termination of the swap before maturity, USD118m - comprising the
USD114m guarantee from EXIM and USD4m in the principal account - is expected to
be sufficient to meet bondholder payments as well as payments that may be due to
the swap provider as termination value, even under severe adverse movements in
interest rates and the CNY-USD exchange rate.
The guarantee, provided by EXIM, is available to both the bond investor and the
swap provider on an equal basis. The claims of the bondholders will have
preference over the DSRA, while the principal account will be available on an
equal basis to both the bond investor and the swap provider.
IOPL has on-lent USD89m (net of expenses and balances in the principal and
interest accounts) to ITNL International Pte Ltd (IIPL), to part finance the
latter's purchase of a 49% stake in Chongqing Yuhe Expressway Ltd (Yuhe). IIPL's
key income comes from dividend income received and service fees from Yuhe. Based
on Fitch's estimates, it is unlikely that the cash flows received by IIPL from
Yuhe will be sufficient to meet IIPL's liquidity requirements which include the
interest payments to IOPL during 2013 and 2014. The interest cost shortfall, the
principal repayment to IOPL and servicing of other debt obligations at IIPL,
will have to be funded through equity and debt which exposes IIPL and,
consequently, IOPL to refinancing risks.
The transaction benefits from an over-collateralisation covenant, under which if
the sum of the bond's USD guarantee and the balance in the principal account
(and adjusted for the mark -to-market value of the swaps) are less than 103% of
the CNY denominated amount (the principal amount of the bonds and one half
yearly interest payment), then IOPL is required to fund the principal account in
USD such that the USD cover is at least 108% of the CNY amount. IOPL is required
to cash collateralise the charged principal account within three business days
of receiving such notification. Currently the overcollateralisation is to the
extent of around 115%, thereby indicating a high level of headroom available.
IOPL is 100%-owned by its sponsor IL&FS Transportation Networks Limited (ITNL).
ITNL has entered into a keepwell agreement with IOPL, under which, in the event
that IOPL does not have sufficient cash or other liquid assets to meet any of
its obligations, ITNL will make available to IOPL funds sufficient to meet such
payment obligations in full. However, this is not a guarantee by the sponsor in
favour of the issuer. The notes also contain a cross-default clause that
includes ITNL. Fitch views ITNL's credit profile as being materially weaker to
EXIM's credit profile. Fitch does not consider these linkages with ITNL as the
rating of the bonds is linked to the guarantee by EXIM and the aforementioned
features of the transaction.
Rating Sensitivities
As the rating for the bond is based on the guarantee provided by EXIM, the
rating will be linked to that of EXIM.