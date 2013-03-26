(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)
March 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has taken rating actions on the three
largest Cypriot banks following the agreement the Eurogroup reached with the
Cypriot authorities on Monday morning as a precondition to provide EUR10billion
in financial assistance to Cyprus.
Fitch has downgraded the Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of
Cyprus Popular Bank (CPB) to Default (D) and those of Bank of Cyprus (BOC) to
'Restricted Default' (RD) from 'B', respectively, on losses imposed on senior
creditors. The fact that BOC will continue to operate in Cyprus, while CPB will
be wound-down drives the difference in their Long-term IDRs ('RD' for BOC; 'D'
for CPB) The Support Rating Floors (SRF) of the two banks have been revised to
'NF' from 'B' and Support Ratings (SR) to '5' from '4' as a result of the
bail-in of senior creditors. Following this, Fitch has also downgraded their VR
to 'f' from 'c'.
Fitch has also maintained the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on Hellenic Bank's
(HB) ratings except for its 'cc' VR, which has been revised to Rating Watch
Evolving (RWE) from RWN.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - CPB and BOC
According to the agreement, CPB will be resolved immediately under the newly
adopted bank resolution framework. CPB will be split into a good bank and a bad
bank. The bad bank will largely comprise non-performing assets, and on the
liabilities side bonds and uninsured deposits (deposits above 100,000 euros). It
will be liquidated over time and Fitch expects the banking licence to be
revoked. The agency expects sizeable losses to be imposed on the bad bank's
liabilities.
CPB's good assets and the insured deposits will be transferred to BOC. Under the
agreement, BOC will be recapitalised through a conversion of uninsured deposits
into equity, with bondholders to be fully written down together with equity
shareholders. The intention is that the conversion will be such that a capital
ratio of 9 % is secured by the end of the programme. Fitch expects enforcement
of losses on BOC's uninsured deposits to be material as the bank will have no
access to state capital aid under the EUR10 billion rescue package.
According to Fitch's rating definitions, 'D' ratings indicate an issuer that in
Fitch's opinion has entered into bankruptcy filings, administration,
receivership, liquidation or other formal winding-up procedure, or which has
otherwise ceased business. This applies to CPB. 'RD' ratings indicate an issuer
that in our view has experienced an uncured payment default on a bond, loan or
other material obligation but which has not entered into liquidation or ceased
operating, which is the case for BoC.
The two banks' senior notes have been downgraded to 'C'/'RR6' from 'B'/'RR4' to
reflect the defaults on the bonds and their write-down.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HB
Unlike its two other peers, HB's Long-term IDR and SRF of 'B' and SR of '4' have
not been downgraded due to the absence of any write-down of senior creditors to
date and continued availability of liquidity support from the European Central
Bank (ECB), as outlined in the Eurogroup Statement. However, the RWN continues
to indicate the potential for the Long-term IDR to be downgraded.
The RWE on HB's 'cc' VR reflects the potential for the rating to be either
downgraded or upgraded depending on near-term developments. The rating could be
downgraded to 'f', indicating that HB has failed, if asset quality problems
intensify to the extent that the bank needs recapitalising, or if it becomes
clear that the bank is highly dependent on extraordinary liquidity support to
continue to service its obligations. Conversely, the VR could be upgraded if the
bank is able to maintain its solvency and liquidity without external support.
The proposed sale of the Greek branch network and resulting potential reduction
of risk weighted assets may support the bank's capital position, and depositors
may be somewhat more willing to keep funding the bank as a result of HB not
being included to date in any resolution measures.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - CPB
Fitch will withdraw CPB's ratings on the revocation of its banking licence and
the placement of the bank into liquidation proceedings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - BOC
Fitch will revise the IDRs and VR of BOC once the terms of the recapitalisation
become clear. Alongside its recapitalisation, BOC is likely to be subject to
considerable restructuring, which may include the disposal of its Greek
operations, affecting its overall credit fundamentals.
The SRF of 'NF' and Support Rating of '5' reflect Fitch's view that BOC cannot
rely on full support from the Cypriot authorities.
The 'RR6' on its long-term senior debt issues reflects poor recovery prospects.
RRs are sensitive to various factors, most importantly valuation and
availability of free assets and the mix of unsecured and secured liabilities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HB
HB's IDRs and SR could be downgraded and its SRF revised lower if (i)
restrictions on deposit withdrawals remain in place for a prolonged period (in
this case the Long-term IDR will likely be downgraded to 'RD'); (ii) it becomes
clear the bank requires solvency, as well as liquidity, support (in this case
the Long-term IDR will likely be downgraded to the level of the bank's VR); or
(iii) the Cypriot sovereign ratings ('B'/Negative) are downgraded (in this case,
HB's Long-term IDR would likely be downgraded with the sovereign).
The VR could be downgraded to 'f', indicating that HB has failed, if asset
quality problems intensify to the extent that the bank needs recapitalising, or
if the bank becomes highly dependent on extraordinary liquidity support in order
to continue to service its obligations. Conversely, the VR could be upgraded if
the bank is able to maintain its solvency and liquidity without external
support.
The rating actions are as follows:
BOC
--Long-term IDR downgraded to 'RD' from 'B'; RWN removed
--Short-term IDR downgraded to 'RD' from 'B'; RWN removed
--Viability Rating downgraded to 'f' from 'c'; RWN removed
--Support Rating downgraded to '5' from '4'; RWN removed
--Support Rating Floor revised to 'NF' from 'B'; RWN removed
--Senior notes downgraded to 'C'/'RR6' from 'B'/RR4'; RWN removed
--Commercial paper downgraded to 'C' from 'B'; RWN removed
CPB
--Long-term IDR downgraded to 'D' from 'B'; RWN removed
--Short-term IDR downgraded to 'D' from 'B'; RWN removed
--Viability Rating downgraded to 'f' from 'c'; RWN removed
--Support Rating downgraded to '5' from '4'; RWN removed
--Support Rating Floor revised to 'NF' from 'B'; RWN removed
--Senior notes downgraded to 'C'/'RR6' from 'B'/RR4'; RWN removed
HB
--Long-term IDR at 'B'; RWN maintained
--Short-term IDR at 'B'; RWN maintained
--Viability Rating at 'cc'; Rating Watch revised to Evolving from Negative
--Support Rating at '4'; RWN maintained
--Support Rating Floor at 'B'; RWN maintained
The rating impact, if any, from the above rating actions on the banks' covered
bonds will be detailed in a separate comment.