(Repeat for additional subscribers)
March 27 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned JSC Aeroflot's ('BB-'/Stable) proposed RUB5bn notes an
expected local currency senior unsecured rating of 'BB-(EXP)' and an expected National senior
unsecured rating of 'A+(rus)(EXP)'. A full list of Aeroflot's ratings is below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
-State Support
In accordance with Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage methodology,
Aeroflot's Long-term IDR continues to benefit from parental support via a
one-notch uplift to its standalone profile assessed by Fitch at 'B+'. The agency
views the strategic and operational ties between the parent (Russian Federation;
'BBB'/Stable) and the company as relatively strong. This is supported, among
other things, by its majority state ownership (51.2% direct stake in addition to
a 9.5% indirect stake), import duty exemptions for the purchase of certain types
of aircraft and the company's importance in the development of the country's air
transportation sector.
At the same time, Fitch acknowledges the potential negative implications of
state links, for example, a potential aggressive consolidation and/or
acquisition plans at the expense of Aeroflot's credit profile, but highlights
that the Rostechnologii transaction, whilst proposed by the state, was to some
extent at Aeroflot's discretion and following due diligence process.
- Downgrade Reflects High Leverage
The downgrade on 21 March 2013 reflected Fitch's view that Aeroflot's standalone
credit metrics are no longer commensurate with the 'BB' rating category.
Although Fitch forecasts improvement in the company's financial profile over
2013-2016, its leverage metrics remain high compared with its 'BB' rated peers.
Fitch forecasts Aeroflot's FFO adjusted leverage to have decreased to below 6x
in 2012 and expects gradual de-leveraging to below 5x by 2016, despite the
company's ambitious fleet expansion and renewal programme. While we acknowledge
the benefits of a newer, more efficient fleet, the funding of the capex
programme will require additional debt burden putting pressure on the company's
financials. The agency anticipates FFO fixed charge cover to increase to around
2x over the forecast period. Based on these financial ratios, the company is
well placed compared with its 'B' rated airline peers.
-Solid Profitability Expected
Despite some erosion of its profitability in 2011-2012 due to high fuel prices
and consolidation of the financially weaker Rostechnologii assets, we expect
Aeroflot's profitability to remain solid compared with its European and some US
counterparts. While yield and passenger revenue per available seat-kilometre
(PRASK) are largely in line with those of its rivals, the company's cost ratios
(eg cost per available seat-kilometre (CASK)) put it at an advantage to other
airlines providing a good foundation for maintaining sound margins.
-Solid Business Profile
Fitch views Aeroflot's standalone business profile as commensurate with the 'BB'
rating category. It is supported by its dominant position as Russia's national
flag carrier in a highly fragmented market (37% of the Russian passenger traffic
in 2012), relatively diversified route network, strong position at the
Sheremetjevo airport hub and ability to capitalise on the strong growth
potential of the domestic market. While the yields on the domestic routes fall
short of those on the European destinations, Fitch anticipates their increase in
the medium term.
Fitch expects Aeroflot to continue dynamic growth given forecast Russian GDP
growth, increased mobility of Russian citizens and the integration of the
Rostechnologii airline stakes. The consolidation of these assets has enabled
Aeroflot to strengthen its dominant position in Russia's airline sector and
extend its network and should underpin the implementation of the company's
multi-brand strategy in the medium term.
LIQUIDITY & DEBT STRUCTURE
-Adequate Liquidity
Fitch views Aeroflot's liquidity position as satisfactory, with cash of USD597m
at end-9M12 and committed credit lines of about USD500m (Aeroflot standalone) at
end-2012 sufficient to cover its short-term obligations. As at end-9M12,
short-term debt stood at USD784.6m (including USD263.8m of finance leases). This
included bonds totalling c.USD400m due in April 2013. The company has registered
an issue of RUB-denominated bonds for about RUB5bn (around USD167m), the
proceeds of which are likely to be used for refinancing purposes. Fitch expects
the company to generate negative free cash flow (after finance lease payments)
over 2012-2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions
include:
- Evidence of stronger state support.
- Improvement of the financial profile (eg FFO adjusted leverage trending
towards 4.0x and FFO fixed charge cover above 2.0x on a sustained basis) due to,
among other things, material increase in profitability, moderation of
investments in the fleet and/or drop in fuel prices.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:
- Further material deterioration of the credit metrics due to, among other
things, acquisitions, ambitious fleet expansion and/or high fuel prices (eg FFO
adjusted leverage above 5.0x and FFO fixed charge cover below 1.5x on a
sustained basis).
- Weakening of state support.
FULL LIST OF RATINGS
Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Long-term local currency IDR at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'
Short-term local currency IDR at 'B'
Foreign currency senior unsecured rating at 'BB-'
Local currency senior unsecured rating at 'BB-'
Expected local currency senior unsecured rating: assigned at 'BB-(EXP)'
National Long-term rating at 'A+(rus)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term rating at 'F1(rus)'
National senior unsecured rating at 'A+(rus)'
Expected National senior unsecured rating: assigned at 'A+(rus)(EXP)'