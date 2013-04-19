BRIEF-Banca Mediolanum total net inflows in Feb.at EUR 438 million
* Total net inflows in February at 438 million euros ($462.40 million)
April 19 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has published its inaugural edition of APAC Risk Radar.
The latest addition to Fitch's Risk Radar series complements the global and Latin America Risk Radar publications already published. Key macroeconomic rating drivers for Fitch's portfolio of ratings in the region are portrayed, with their relative urgency and impact.
Fitch considers most potential risks to be lower in urgency in Asia-Pacific (APAC) than in other regions. Comparatively strong growth and the strengthening of sovereign balance sheets have increased buffers against future shocks. The high proportion of Stable Outlooks in the APAC portfolio supports our expectation of rating stability in the region.
MUMBAI, March 7 India's top e-commerce company Flipkart is holding talks with investors to raise up to $1 billion in one of its biggest funding rounds so far, a source familiar with developments said on Wednesday.
LONDON, March 8 Britain will look at ways of making it easier to sell North Sea oil and gas fields by changing tax rules in order to keep them producing for longer, the finance ministry said.