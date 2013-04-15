April 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has upgraded Taylor Wimpey's (TW) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'BB+' from 'BB-'. Its Short-term IDR is affirmed at 'B'. The Outlook is Stable.

Taylor Wimpey's rating upgrade is driven by an increasingly conservative balance sheet and continued discipline with moderate debt levels to support a pre-sold pipeline. Recent UK government support and improved mortgage availability should boost volumes moderately into 2013 and 2014, albeit way below pre-crisis levels.

Solid margin performance during 2012 results from an improved housing mix, and tight cost control with crisis impaired land bank having less of an impact on margins. Fitch's opinion is that an investment grade rating should be reserved for a UK house builder with a track record of successfully managing and pre-empting inevitable housing cycles.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

FY12 Better-than-Expected Performance:

Strong margin and modest volume increases were above Fitch's expectations with leverage (adjusted net debt/EBITDAR) for 2013 and 2014 anticipated to remain below 0.5x. UK housing sector had improved through H212 and there are encouraging signs for the remaining 2013. New government initiatives and low interest rates will keep driving the market.

Measured Working-Capital Deployment:

Fitch expects moderate volume growth into 2013 and 2014 with working capital efficiency remaining due to the ability of using existing land bank and phasing of large developments. The order book/housing units under construction (WIP) ratio should remain above 100% in the medium term, reflecting a more prudent approach to development with WIP being more than supported by pre-sales.

Conservative Capital Structure:

Riskier land bank development assets are well supported by equity reserves and Fitch expects any new land bank to be purchased using free cash flow (FCF) with only moderate debt to fund measured WIP. Land bank / equity ratio has fallen to around 100% at FY12 from 200% at FY08.

Improved Operating Margins:

Operating margins increased to 11.4% for FY12 from 8.8% in FY11. This reflects a combination of an improved mix of property towards larger family homes and subdued increases in build and land bank costs. Land bank that was pre-2009 and impaired during the crisis is gradually being worked through, with operating margins providing a clearer reflection of current operating performance, as opposed to benefiting from a slow write-back effect of prior years' impairments. Fitch anticipates sustainable double-digit margins to be achieved over 2013 and 2014.

Bank Debt Disintermediation:

An agreement to extend an existing term loan maturing in June 2015 with Prudential (M&G UK Companies Financing Fund LP) by five years has been entered into during Q412. Fitch expects further debt buybacks of expensive notes into 2013 following GBP15m in 2012 and GBP85m in 2011.

RATING SENSITIVITY GUIDANCE:

Fitch's ratings aim to rate through the cycle. The normal corporate rating horizon is three to five years thus TW's rated debt will probably experience a housing cycle downturn. As investors expect ratings to remain stable rather than pro-cyclical, TW's ratings reflect the inherent business risks of the UK sector

- however historic they seem during an upturn. The rating sensitivities for an upgrade of TW from 'BB+' reflect Fitch's opinion that an investment grade rating should be reserved for a UK house builder with a track record of successfully managing and pre-empting inevitable housing cycles.

They also outline sustainable financial metrics that provide a sufficient cushion to accommodate foreseeable parameters, and pre-emptive behaviour of an investment grade house builder, for a representative UK downturn.

Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include:

Evidence of prudent development with order book / WIP consistently above 100%, land bank to be fully supported by equity reserves and a track record of sustainable leverage below 0.5x on a sustained basis, would be positive rating factors.

Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating actions include:

A significant increase in its land bank and in WIP without strong support from pre-sales, land bank to be acquired with the use of debt finance, change in management strategy or policy, worsening market conditions and consequently leverage above 0.5x on a sustained basis, would be negative rating factors.