April 23 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published the Multi-Issuer Cedulas Hipotecarias OC Tracker covering Q412 data.

The report covers the effects of asset transfers to the asset management company SAREB in December 2012 by "group one" banks (Bankia, NCG Banco and Catalunya Banc ). These financial institutions received capital aid and were the main sellers of real estate mortgages and assets to the asset management company SAREB. Their CHs are therefore secured by a reduced mortgage cover pool of better credit quality.

