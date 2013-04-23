(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)
April 23 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has published the Multi-Issuer Cedulas Hipotecarias OC Tracker covering Q412
data.
The report covers the effects of asset transfers to the asset management company
SAREB in December 2012 by "group one" banks (Bankia, NCG Banco and
Catalunya Banc ). These financial institutions received capital aid and were the main
sellers of real estate mortgages and assets to the asset management company
SAREB. Their CHs are therefore secured by a reduced mortgage cover pool of
better credit quality.
The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link
below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Multi-Issuer Cedulas Hipotecarias OC Tracker
here