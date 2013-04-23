(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 23 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned RZD Capital P.L.C.'s 3.3744% EUR1bn loan participation notes (LPN) due in 2021 a final senior unsecured 'BBB' rating in line with JSC Russian Railways' (RZD) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB'/Stable.

The notes will be issued on a limited recourse basis for the sole purpose of funding loans by RZD Capital to RZD. The proceeds of the loans will be used by RZD in the ordinary course of its business including for funding the company's investment programme and the repayment of indebtedness. RZD Capital's noteholders rely upon RZD's credit and financial standing for the payment of obligations under the LPNs.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

- Ratings Aligned with 'BBB' Sovereign

RZD's ratings are aligned with those of the Russian Federation (BBB/Stable) at the 'BBB' level, reflecting its 100% state ownership, strategic importance to the Russian economy, and operational links, including the annual tariff and capex approval by the federal government, the provision of federal and regional subsidies for passenger and freight transportation and direct equity injections to fund RZD's capex. However, if the sovereign rating were to be upgraded to 'BBB+', RZD's ratings are likely to stay at 'BBB' and be rated one notch below the higher-rated sovereign unless the links with the state strengthen, for example through substantial direct guarantees of RZD's debt. Additionally, a stronger standalone profile of RZD, together with an upgrade of the sovereign rating could lead to an upgrade of RZD. A sovereign rating below 'BBB' would likely constrain RZD's rating.

- Standalone Profile Supports Ratings

Fitch assesses RZD's standalone creditworthiness in the mid-'BBB' category. This is driven by RZD's position as the monopoly owner and operator of the rail infrastructure essential for transporting freight and passengers across Russia and abroad. RZD's standalone profile is limited by the absence of long-term tariffs, its exposure to commodities market risks, lack of geographical diversification and dependence on monetary state support. Fitch does not expect long-term tariffs to be implemented until 2014.

- Privatisation Rating Neutral

Pilot privatisation of a newly issued 5% stake in RZD's share capital in 2014 by state controlled funds is currently being discussed, providing state support to RZD and allowing the test of the privatisation mechanisms. Fitch notes that RZD's partial privatisation - 25% less one share, with 75% plus one share remaining under state ownership - announced by the government in 2012 and not currently expected earlier than 2016 is unlikely to change RZD's current ratings. Nonetheless, the agency notes that following the partial privatisation the company may have to procure alternative forms of government support for funding part of its capex programme previously funded through direct equity injections.

- State Pension Funds Funding

From 2013, infrastructure projects with a significant payback period will be partially financed by state-owned funds via infrastructure bonds issued by RZD with matching maturities. The bonds will be CPI-linked, with a low margin and a maturity of up to 30 years. RZD expects to receive up to RUB100bn in the form of proceeds from infrastructure bonds annually during 2013-2015. Proceeds are to be used for financing infrastructure and expanding railroad capacity. It is envisaged that starting in 2014, payments of interest and principal under these infrastructure bonds will be covered by tariff indexation. Fitch views positively the funding of long-term projects with long-term infrastructure bonds. However, this may result in reducing or replacing other forms of state support or higher tariff increases.

- Capex to Increase Leverage

At end-2011 RZD reported funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage of 0.7x. Fitch expects RZD's massive RUB1.4trn consolidated capex programme in 2013-2015 to be partially debt funded. Therefore, the agency forecasts RZD's FFO adjusted net leverage at about 2x by end-2014.

- Strong Operations, Stabilised Margins

RZD's freight turnover amounted to 2.22trn tonne-km in 2012, up 4.4% yoy, and 525bn tonne-km in Q113, down 5% compared to Q112. Over 2012 and Q113, RZD transported 1,272m (a 2.4% yoy increase) and 294m (a 4.1% decrease compared to Q112) tonnes of cargo respectively. In H112, RZD reported consolidated revenue of RUB745bn, up 5% yoy, and EBITDA of RUB211bn, up 12.9% yoy. In H112 EBITDA margin slightly increased to 28% from 26% in H111.

- Subsidies & Capital Injections Continued

In 2012 RZD continued to receive subsidies for passenger transportation services and repair of railway infrastructure (about RUB77bn) and capital injections for infrastructure development, including the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, the Moscow rail junction and other projects (RUB104bn). In 2013 RZD expects to receive subsidies and an equity contribution. However, the amount of direct state support will decrease over time, as the main portion of direct capital injections have been devoted to the Winter Olympics projects completed in 2013.

- Ongoing Disposals

In December 2012, RZD received proceeds for the remaining 25% share in JSC Freight One, raising RUB50bn. Together with other disposals, RZD generated about RUB76bn in proceeds in 2012. The funds have been earmarked for RZD's capital investment programme. RZD expects further disposals in 2013, however on a smaller scale of about RUB36bn.

- 'Take-or-Pay' Principle and Long-term Tariff for Investment Planning

In 2012 RZD, Vnesheconombank (BBB/Stable) and over 20 major Russian industrial companies signed an agreement on rail road infrastructure development, based on the 'take-or-pay' principle of cooperation between RZD and cargo owners. Under this principle, cargo owners are obliged to budget long-term cargo volumes and, based on which, RZD will define the required extension/upgrade of infrastructure capacity. This agreement and subsequent long-term forecasts from cargo owners have been used as the basis for the preparation of the company's investment programme until 2020 and five-year tariff planning. According to RZD the infrastructure development plan should not increase its capex plans by more than 5%. We believe that whist the capex planning process may be enhanced, RZD's volume risk exposure does not change significantly.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include:

- Economic growth, supporting rail transportation revenue growth that exceeds Fitch's expectations, would be positive for RZD's ratings. At the current 'BBB' level, an upgrade of Russia's sovereign rating would be a pre-requisite, but not an automatic trigger for an upgrade of RZD's IDR.

Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:

- Sustained FFO adjusted net leverage above 2.5x would put pressure on the ratings. Fitch expects RZD's IDR will continue to be aligned with Russia's at the 'BBB' level, given the strength of government links. Therefore, Fitch is unlikely to downgrade RZD before downgrading Russia first.

LIQUIDITY & DEBT STRUCTURE

- Adequate Liquidity, Manageable Maturities

RZD's non-consolidated cash and cash equivalents stood at RUB113bn at end-2012 which is sufficient to cover short-term debt maturities of about RUB68bn.

However, expected negative free cash flow continues to add to funding requirements. RZD also had about RUB238bn of undrawn committed term loans mainly from a number of major Russian banks, including state-owned Sberbank of Russia ('BBB'/Stable) and JSC VTB Bank ('BBB'/Negative). Fitch believes that RZD will be able to draw funds from Russian banks, within approved limits, if and when needed. Fitch estimates that RZD will need to partly rely on new borrowings, including infrastructure bonds, to finance its capex programme. We view positively the decrease of short-term debt maturities to 22% at end-H112 from 40% at end-2011.

RZD's ratings are as follows:

Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BBB'/Stable

Long-term local currency IDR: 'BBB'/Stable

Long-term National Rating: 'AAA(rus)'/Stable

Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F3'

Short-term local currency IDR: 'F3'

Local currency senior unsecured: 'BBB'

National senior unsecured rating: 'AAA(rus)'

RZD Capital P.L.C.

Foreign currency senior unsecured rating: 'BBB'