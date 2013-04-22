April 22 (The following statement was released by the rating
agency)
Fitch Ratings has downgraded the UK Government
Guaranteed Turks and Caicos Islands' USD170m 3.20% notes due 2016 to 'AA+' from
'AAA'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on the full, unconditional, and irrevocable guarantee
provided by the Secretary of State for International Development, for and on
behalf of the Government of the UK ('AA+'/Stable), in accordance with the terms
and conditions of the guarantee as specified in the guarantee documentation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating is sensitive to any further changes in the UK sovereign rating.