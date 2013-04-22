April 22 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has downgraded the UK Government Guaranteed Turks and Caicos Islands' USD170m 3.20% notes due 2016 to 'AA+' from 'AAA'.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating is based on the full, unconditional, and irrevocable guarantee provided by the Secretary of State for International Development, for and on behalf of the Government of the UK ('AA+'/Stable), in accordance with the terms and conditions of the guarantee as specified in the guarantee documentation.

RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating is sensitive to any further changes in the UK sovereign rating.