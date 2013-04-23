(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)

April 23 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed IDeA FIMIT SGR's 'M2-' Real Estate Asset Manager Rating and subsequently withdrawn as the issuer has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. The affirmation reflects the broad stability of the firm since Fitch's last on-site review conducted in October 2012 and is based on publicly available data and information. Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the rating. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for IDeA FIMIT SGR.