MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge down in thin trade, Kuwait outperforms
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 29 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The latest issue of Weekly Wire, a compendium of the credit commentary published on Fitch Wire through the week, is now available.
The newsletter is published every Monday. For the current edition, please click on the Related Research link. To subscribe to Fitch Wire's daily email please write to louise.warner@fitchratings.com
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: The Weekly Wire - The Week's Top Stories From Fitch Wire
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.
* Signs MOU with Burooj Property Development to offer exclusive dari property financing promotion on Burooj Residence Amwaj Island Source: (http://bit.ly/2mSLSZZ) Further company coverage: