Airbus sales chief sees some export credit cover in 2017
SAN DIEGO Airbus expects to have access to European export credit financing on a "case by case" basis in 2017, its sales chief said on Monday, granting it a respite from a series of setbacks.
April 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A(idn)' Long-Term National rating of three Indonesian regional development banks - PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Riau and Kepri (BPD Riau Kepri), PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Lampung's (BPD Lampung), and PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Maluku (BPD Maluku).The Outlook is Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided below.
Rating Action Rationale
The affirmation of the National Long Term ratings reflects unchanged support from the regional and central governments. The central government may provide limited support to these three regional banks, if required, given their important policy role in supporting the development of their regional economies, and in spite of their lower systemic risk compared to other large banks in Indonesia.
Rating Drivers
The National ratings of BPD Lampung and BPD Maluku reflect Fitch's view of a propensity of support from each regional government, if needed, given their majority ownership in these banks.
While BPD Riau Kepri is a relatively smaller bank (0.5% of system assets), its National rating reflects its strong capital position, sizeable low-cost deposit base, average profitability and modest asset quality.
BPD Riau Kepri, Lampung and Maluku act as a treasurer for their respective regional governments, and are the main lender to their region's civil governments. The central government showed its support through capital injections into these banks' recapitalisation programmes in 1998.
Rating Sensitivities - National Ratings
An upgrade of the Indonesian sovereign rating may impact the banks' ratings. Upside potential for the banks' National Ratings may also result if they can successfully close the gap with their larger Indonesian peers in terms of the size of operations and assets, while maintaining a sound asset quality record, high core capitalisation and healthy profitability with a predominantly low cost funding base.
Downward rating pressure may arise from a weakening of the government's ability and/or propensity to provide extraordinary financial support to regional development banks. However, Fitch believes this to be a remote prospect in the near- to medium-term. Deterioration in the banks' standalone financial profile is unlikely to impact their National Ratings, given regional governments' majority ownership in and potential support to these banks.
Rating Sensitivities - Debt Ratings
The ratings of the banks' Rupiah-denominated senior bonds and medium-term notes are the same as their National Long-Term rating. This is because these debts constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of the concerned entities and rank equally with all their other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. Any changes in the National Long-Term rating would also affect these issue ratings.
The list of rating actions is as below:
BPD Riau Kepri
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'A(idn)'; Outlook Stable
Rupiah Senior Bond 2011 at 'A(idn)'
BPD Lampung
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'A (idn)'; Outlook Stable
Rupiah Senior Bond 2012 affirmed at 'A(idn)'
BPD Maluku
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'A(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1(idn)'
Rupiah Medium Term Notes 2011 affirmed at 'A(idn)'
Rupiah Senior Bond 2011 affirmed at 'A(idn)'
SINGAPORE U.S. oil prices eased in Asian trade on Tuesday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecast U.S. shale output to grow at about 1.4 million barrels per day by 2022.
SEOUL North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised Monday's test launches of four missiles, the country's official news agency reported on Tuesday, stepping up threats against Washington as U.S. troops conduct joint military exercises with South Korea.