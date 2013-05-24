(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 24

Fitch Ratings says that Asia-Pacific (APAC) structured finance (SF) tranches remained largely stable in 2012, with over 95% of tranches maintaining their ratings or being paid in full (PIF), compared with 89% in 2011.

As in previous years most downgrades (92.8%) were to Japanese transactions, three quarters of which were CMBS. Ratings from two credit-linked notes referencing a Japanese government bond were also downgraded following a similar action on Japan's Local Currency Issuer Default Rating. All impairments (downgrades to 'CCsf' or 'Csf') in 2012 came from the 'CCCsf' category and were concentrated in Japanese CMBS which contributed to eight of the nine impairments. The remaining impairment was a New Zealand non-conforming RMBS tranche.

Downgrades outnumbered upgrades for the fifth consecutive year, the ratio being 2:1 in 2012. However, the number of downgrades declined sharply to 28 in 2012 from 66 in 2011 and from the peak of 143 in 2009. This reflects a stabilising trend in the sector. Upgrades remain limited due to the fact that 52% of Fitch's APAC SF rated tranches are rated 'AAAsf'.

The Outlook for APAC SF remains largely Stable. Negative Outlooks are limited to three Japanese CMBS tranches and two New Zealand non-conforming RMBS tranches. Distressed ratings ('CCCsf' or below), which are expected to contribute to rating volatility, are isolated in Japanese CMBS and Australian and New Zealand non-conforming RMBS.

