May 20 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned State Grid Overseas Investment (2013) Limited's USD500m 1.75% guaranteed senior notes due 2018, USD1bn 3.125% guaranteed senior notes due 2023 and USD500m 4.375% guaranteed senior notes due 2043 final ratings of 'A+'.

The notes are irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC, A+/Stable).

The final rating assignment follows a review of final documentation materially conforming to the draft documentation previously reviewed. The final ratings are same as the expected ratings assigned on 8 May 2013.

Key Rating Drivers

Equalised with the sovereign: The ratings of SGCC are equalised with that of the People's Republic of China (A+/Stable), the company's ultimate owner, as per Fitch's Parent-Subsidiary Linkage methodology. The equalisation of SGCC's ratings with the state takes into consideration its strategic importance to China as well as strong financial and operational support extended to SGCC by the government via both monetary and regulatory policy support.

Strategic role in China: SGCC's monopoly concessions serve over 1.1 billion users in 26 provinces or 88% of the national territory, representing approximately 80% of the nation's total electricity consumption. As the largest purchaser of electricity, distributor and retailer, SGCC also holds a critical role in the electricity value chain in China.

Support from government: SGCC has been receiving a series of monetary and tax treatment support from the state. Most importantly, the state ensures SGCC a reasonable return on invested assets, which has allowed it to maintain a robust financial position. Although not independent from the state, Fitch considers the regulatory framework to be highly beneficial to SGCC overall.

Strong stand-alone profile: SGCC's financial profile is robust for its 'A+' rating. Fitch expects SGCC's cash flow generation to remain strong, funds flow from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage to be below 2.75x and funds from operations (FFO) interest cover to be around 7.0x on a sustained basis (2.56x and 6.07x respectively in 2012). The company also maintains healthy liquidity and a favourable debt profile.

Evolving regulatory environment: The Chinese government has outlined changes to the regulatory framework over time, targeting the liberalisation of the generation and retail segments. However, Fitch expects SGCC's position to be largely intact, with the state expected to maintain a tight control on China's electricity transmission and distribution and the tariffs of the sector.

Liquidity is strong: SGCC's liquidity position stems from its robust internal cash generation, its well-structured debt maturities, as well as its access to debt markets. SGCC has committed credit facilities from major banks of over CNY900bn. There is little secured debt (around 6% of total consolidated debt). SGCC also centrally manages the cash flow generated by its subsidiaries.

Rating Sensitivities

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, result in negative rating action:

-A negative rating action on the sovereign

-Weakening linkages with the sovereign in conjunction with deterioration in FFO adjusted net leverage to over 3.0x and FFO interest cover to less than 5.0x on a sustained basis

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, result in positive rating action:

-A positive rating action on the sovereign provided the linkages remain intact