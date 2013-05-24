(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia-based OJSC
Mosenergo Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of
'BB+' and a Short-term foreign currency IDR of 'B'. Fitch has simultaneously
assigned it a National Long-term rating of 'AA(rus)'. The Outlooks on the
Long-term ratings are Stable.
Mosenergo's rating of 'BB+' benefits from a one notch uplift for the parental
support from its majority shareholder Gazprom Energoholding, a 100% subsidiary
of OAO Gazprom (BBB/Stable). Mosenergo's standalone rating of 'BB' reflects its
strong market position in electricity and heat sales in Moscow and the Moscow
region, the most dynamically growing and lucrative region in Russia, its solid
financial profile, and conversely its exposure to the wholesale electricity
prices and heat tariffs, rising fuel costs and uncertainty inherent in its
operating environment in the medium-term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
-Parental Support
Fitch considers the strategic, operational and, to a lesser extent, legal ties
between Mosenergo and its majority shareholder - Gazprom Energoholding to be
moderately strong and, as a result, incorporates a one notch uplift for parental
support into the company's rating of 'BB+'. The strategic importance of
Mosenergo is underpinned by its integral role in Gazprom's strategy of vertical
integration and creation of the full value chain and their operational
interdependence in regard to gas supplies/purchases. The strength of the
operational links is reflected in the fact that Mosenergo accounts for almost a
half of Gazprom Energoholding's EBITDA, about a third of its electricity output
and about two thirds of its heat production and around 10% of Gazprom's domestic
gas sales. We expect Mosenergo's dividend payments to remain moderate.
Given Mosenergo's strong credit metrics, the financial support from its majority
shareholder was not needed in the past, however, Fitch would expect the
financial support to be available if the need arises, which was evidenced in the
example of another Gazprom Energoholding's subsidiary - OGK-2 having received a
capital injection for about RUB23bn through additional share issue, and partly
by the payment terms extension for Mosenergo's gas purchases from Gazprom during
the economic downturn.
-Strong Market Position
Mosenergo's standalone rating is supported by the company's strong market
position in Moscow and Moscow region and its position as the largest regional
power generating company in Russia by volume, as well as its relatively modern
and efficient generation fleet compared to the Russian average. The company
represents 61% of total electricity generation market (including capacity) and
43% of heat power market in Moscow and Moscow region (70% of the heat market in
Moscow), which reports the strongest demand dynamics and is arguably the most
lucrative in respect of the customers' purchasing power reflected in higher
income per capita compared with the Russian average.
-Exposure to Wholesale Prices Volatility Partly Mitigated by CSA Agreements
Fitch believes that the company's exposure to the volatility of wholesale prices
is only partly offset by its participation in the long-term capacity supply
agreements (CSA) for capacity sales, which provide for a solid return on
investments and are estimated by Fitch to contribute about 15% to the group's
EBITDA. About half of the company's total 2012 revenue was generated on the
regulated markets for electricity and heat sales. However, Fitch believes that
the sales on the regulated markets are likely to remain marginal in regard to
their contribution to the group's EBITDA (if not loss making). Therefore, we
expect the CSA sales along with the company's strong market position to remain
the main mitigant to its exposure to the fluctuations of the wholesale power
prices.
-Uncertainty in the Medium-term Regulatory Framework
Despite the recent steps towards liberalisation of the electricity market, the
Russian regulatory framework for electricity and heat power markets remains
exposed to the external, non-market influence, including political risk. In
addition, support of construction of new capacity through the CSA framework is
expected to cease in 2015 (albeit the 10-year agreements for plants approved by
that date are expected to run until their expiration) and the new regulatory
regime for modernisation and/or replacement of old facilities with new assets is
yet to be determined. The discussion of the cost reflective regulation of the
heat market is also underway. While Fitch believes that achieved market-based
and new capacity support principles are unlikely to be completely abandoned
post-2015, the expected introduction of new rules for both electricity and heat
markets adds medium- and long-term uncertainty to the regulatory framework.
-Rising Fuel Prices
Mosenergo's fuel mix is dominated by natural gas, which comprises 98% of total
fuel consumption whereas coal and oil make up the remaining 2%. The company is
exposed to the supplier concentration risk, even despite the new contract with
OAO Novatek ('BBB-'/Stable) expected to secure around 40% of Mosenergo's gas
consumption volumes. Gazprom (through its subsidiary) is set to remain the
largest gas supplier to Mosenergo, but Fitch does not consider this risk to be
constraining Mosenergo's rating because the company is an integral part of
Gazprom Group, which underpins stability of gas supplies and provides elements
of vertical integration, including support through extended payment terms. We
also note that the domestic gas prices are regulated and set by the Federal
Tariff Service (FTS).
In its forecasts Fitch assumes the domestic gas prices to rise at 15% per annum
over 2013-2015 whereas electricity prices and heat tariffs are expected to grow
in line with Russia's inflation, which is likely to put pressure on the
company's margins. While we believe that Mosenergo is better placed than its
Russian peers to withstand the downward pressure on its margins due to its
higher fuel efficiency, stable contribution from the CSA capacity sales to the
profitability and currently strong financial profile, this is expected to affect
the company's credit metrics and thus represents one of the rating concerns.
-Relatively Diversified Customer Base
While Mosenergo's electricity operations are characterised by a diversified
customer base, its heat sales segment is exposed to the customer concentration
risk. We believe that this risk is partly offset by the fact that the heat sales
are carried out at the regulated tariffs and OJSC Moscow Integrated Power
Company (MIPC; 'BB+'/Rating Watch Negative) and Mosenergo are operationally
interdependent, given that MIPC distributes and purchases a large share of heat
produced by Mosenergo. In addition, Gazprom Energoholding is currently
considering the acquisition of the City of Moscow's majority stake in MIPC,
which, if exercised, could contribute to their operational synergy effects. We
do not expect that Mosenergo would contribute to funding of the contemplated
acquisition.
-Strong Financial Profile
Mosenergo's standalone rating is underpinned by its solid credit metrics. Fitch
expects some deterioration of the company's financial profile over the next
three years due to the forecast margin erosion driven by expected growth of the
domestic gas tariffs not fully reflected in the electricity and heat prices rise
and ambitious capex programme. The agency forecasts funds from operations (FFO)
net adjusted leverage to slightly exceed 2x by 2015 (0.4x in 2012) and FFO
interest coverage to fluctuate between 5x and 9x (18x in 2012) and FFO fixed
charge cover to remain within the range of 4x-7x (11x in 2012) over 2013-2015.
With that, the company will likely remain well placed compared with its
similarly rated Russian counterparts as well as some international peers.
While we acknowledge that Mosenergo's forecast credit metrics are strong for its
rating, this, in our opinion, offsets the risks inherent in the company's
business profile, including exposure to the wholesale electricity prices
volatility and regulated heat tariffs, which may not be fully economic, rise of
the fuel prices as well as uncertainty of the regulatory framework in the
medium-term and corporate governance limitations pertaining to the operating
environment in Russia.
LIQUIDITY & DEBT STRUCTURE
-Adequate Liquidity
Fitch views Mosenergo's liquidity position as adequate - its cash position of
RUB17.1bn at end-2012 was sufficient to cover its short-term debt of RUB1.9bn.
Most of the company's debt (57.5%) at end-2012 was long-term and its debt
maturity profile was not onerous. The only bulk repayment is coming up in 2014
for RUB5bn of domestic bonds and RUB500m bank loan. Fitch expects the company to
remain largely free cash flow (FCF) negative over the next three years. In
addition, Fitch notes that the company is exposed to the currency risk as 61% of
its 2012 borrowings were in EUR whereas all of its revenues were in RUB. The
company is considering the possibility of implementing a foreign exchange
hedging policy and about a quarter of its cash position is EUR-denominated.
The company's cash position at end-2012 was approximately evenly split between
three banks - Sberbank of Russia ('BBB'/Stable), Gazprombank
('BBB-'/Stable) and OJSC Alfa-Bank ('BBB-'/Stable). The company also had an available credit
line
from Credit Agricole ('A+'/Negative) for EUR138.6m at end-2012 due 2026, out of
which EUR37.1m can be used for refinancing.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions
include:
-Stronger financial profile than forecast by Fitch due to, among other things,
higher than expected growth rate for electricity and heat tariffs in comparison
to the domestic gas prices increase (e.g. FFO net adjusted leverage below 1.5x
and FFO interest coverage above 8x on a sustained basis) would be positive for
the ratings.
-Stronger parental support may be positive for the ratings.
-Increased predictability of the regulatory and operational framework in Russia
could also be supportive for the ratings.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:
-Margin squeeze due to the rise of domestic gas pieces not fully compensated by
the electric and heat prices growth, working capital drain, significant
debt-funded acquisitions and/or intensive capex programme that would lead to a
material deterioration of the company's credit metrics (e.g. FFO net adjusted
leverage above 3x and FFO interest coverage below 5x on a sustained basis) would
be negative for the ratings.
-Weakening of the parental support may result in a removal of one notch uplift
to Mosenergo's standalone rating.
-Deterioration of the regulatory and operational environment in Russia could
also be negative for the ratings.