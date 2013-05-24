(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 24

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cameroon's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed Cameroon's Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B' and the common Communaute Economique et Monetaire d'Afrique Centrale (CEMAC) Country Ceiling for Cameroon at 'BBB-'.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation of the 'B' rating reflects the following factors:

- The increase in economic growth in 2012 to 4.4%. This is due to the pick-up in oil production, which has been boosted by the entry into production of two fields discovered in 2011. Oil output should continue to increase in 2013, translating into a further improvement in GDP growth to 4.8%.

- The improvement in the fiscal deficit (to 2.0% of GDP in 2012, from 3.4% in 2011), largely attributable to the increase in oil revenues.

- The stabilisation of the current account deficit at 3.7% of GDP and the increase in international reserves to 4.2 months of current external payments cover, made possible by the increase in oil exports.

- Delays in the completion of key infrastructure projects, in particular the Kribi power plant. Over the longer term, however, infrastructure will improve as a number of power and transportation projects are completed.

- Continuing structural weaknesses, in particular low human development, high commodity dependence, and weak public governance.

- Weaknesses in the management of public finances, as illustrated by continuing substantial government arrears to public companies, such as Sonara, the oil refinery. The government has still not cut substantial oil subsidies, and may have to reduce public investment to avoid slippage in fiscal targets.

- Low but slowly rising indebtedness. At 17.7% of GDP in 2012, public debt is lower than peers. However, the expected rapid increase in bilateral loans from China, which bear a relatively high interest rate, will lead to an increase in the cost of debt.

- Weakness of the banking system, illustrated by the serious difficulties encountered by five banks and the poor overall asset quality. However, the largest institutions are sound and Fitch deems there is no systemic risk.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the rating are currently well balanced.

The main factors that could lead to a negative rating action are:

- The eventual succession to President Biya - aged 80 - is a source of political risk, as it could break the balance of power between the different religious, ethnic and linguistic groups in Cameroon.

- Acceleration in the rise in public and external indebtedness not matched by improvements in infrastructure

The main factors that could lead to a positive rating action are:

- The acceleration of structural reforms, leading to stronger, more diversified growth of the economy towards higher value added industries.

- A reduction in government arrears to public institutions and, more generally, in improving the management of public finances.

KEY ASSUMPTIONS

- The fiscal forecast assumes an oil price of USD105 per barrel in 2013 and USD100 pb in 2014, and a production of 3.9m tons in 2013.

- GDP growth forecasts assume oil production will continue to grow at a moderate pace until 2017.

- Fitch also assumes that key infrastructure projects (Kribi deep sea harbour, Lom Pangar dam, Nachtigal power plant) will progress as planned.

- The rating incorporates Fitch's assumptions that there will be no change in the political regime in coming years, and transition, if any, will be smooth.

- It is assumed that Cameroon will remain a member of CEMAC and, hence, the convertibility of its currency will remain guaranteed by the French Treasury.