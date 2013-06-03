(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Singer Finance (Lanka) PLC's (BBB+(lka)/Stable)
proposed listed senior unsecured redeemable debentures of up to LKR1,250m a 'BBB+(lka)(EXP)'
National Long-Term expected rating.
The agency will assign a final rating to the issue subject to the receipt of
final transaction documents conforming to information already received.
Rating Action Rationale
The issue has been rated at the same level as Singer Finance's National
Long-Term rating of 'BBB+(lka)', as they will constitute direct, unconditional,
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the company.
The issue is expected to have fixed rate coupon interest payments and will help
to reduce the company's exposure to interest-rate risk. The issue will have
three tranches with bullet principal repayments in the second, third and fourth
years. The issue proceeds will be utilised to lengthen the maturities of
existing short-term-debt thereby improving Singer Finance's liquidity position.
Key Rating Drivers
Singer Finance's rating reflects Fitch's expectation that extraordinary support
will be forthcoming from its parent, Singer (Sri Lanka) PLC (Singer;
A(lka)/Stable, 80.4% ownership in Singer Finance), given the subsidiary's
strategic importance to Singer. The agency believes Singer and Singer Finance to
be closely linked based on the following factors: share of a common brand;
Singer's influence in the subsidiary's operations at a board-level; the
existence of common creditors and the subsidiary's role in providing financing
for the parent's products.
However, there is a two-notch rating differential between Singer and Singer
Finance, as Fitch believes Singer Finance is not a core subsidiary of Singer.
Singer Finance contributed an average of 16% to group pre-tax profit from 2009
to 2012. Moreover, most of Singer Finance's financing exposure is related to
non-Singer products.
Rating Sensitivities
Any changes in Singer's ability or willingness to extend extraordinary support,
as reflected in a change to Singer's rating, a material reduction in Singer's
ownership in Singer Finance, or a change in Singer Finance's strategic
importance to Singer, may trigger changes to Singer Finance's rating.
Singer raised its stake in Singer Finance to 80.4% from 75% by injecting
LKR582.2m of equity in 2012. In April 2012, the subsidiary started financing
sales at an increasing number of Singer's flagship 'Mega' stores. Singer Finance
contributed 19% to the total group pre-tax profit as at end December -2012.
Further details on Singer Finance are available on www.fitchratings.com and
www.fitchratings.lk.