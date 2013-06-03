(Repeat for Additonal Susbcribers)
June 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says Japanese life insurers' credit profiles continue to improve following
their FYE13 (financial year ended March 2013) results announced in mid to late May. Factors
supporting the insurers' credit profiles include steady capital accumulation and moderate
growth in earnings. The agency, however, also notes that the volatility in
interest rates will remain the biggest risk for most Japanese traditional life
insurers.
Accumulation of capital through earnings and consecutive hybrid securities
issuance, coupled with the increased unrealised gains on securities from rising
equity prices and the Japanese yen's depreciation, have improved the average
statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) of nine Fitch-rated Japanese life insurers
to 768% at end-March 2013 from 628% at end-March 2012.
The nine insurers are Nippon Life Insurance Company (IFS 'A+'/Stable), Dai-ichi
Life Insurance Company, Limited (IFS 'A'/Stable), Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance
Company (IFS 'A'/Stable), Sumitomo Life Insurance Company (IFS
'A'/Stable), Daido Life Insurance Company (IFS 'A+'/Stable), Taiyo Life Insurance Company
(IFS 'A'/Stable), Mitsui Life Insurance Company Limited (IFS 'BBB'/Stable),
Asahi Mutual Life Insurance Co. (IFS 'BB'/Stable) and Fukoku Mutual Life
Insurance Co. (IFS 'A'/Stable).
Fitch estimates, however, that the average SMR would be around 670% at end-March
2013 without increased unrealised gains on securities. The agency expects the
SMR to improve further on continued efforts to reduce risk and accumulate
capital, assuming financial market volatility will be within reasonable ranges.
Japanese life insurers' underwriting fundamentals continue to be stable, as
their profitable third (health) sector continues to grow moderately, while they
mitigate the speed of decreasing death protection products. Fitch-rated
insurers' health sector in-force premiums increased 0.7% yoy in FYE13, and their
average surrender and lapse rate improved 5.57% in FYE13 from 5.76% in FYE12.
Fitch expects that the growth of the health insurance sector is likely to
accelerate moderately, partly because insurers are successfully launching new
products such as care insurance.
Fitch-rated insurers' core profit rose to JPY1,990bn in FYE13 from JPY1,817bn in
FYE12, driven mainly by shrinking negative spread (to JPY167bn in FYE13 from
JPY272bn in FYE12). This has resulted from the continuous decline in guaranteed
yields together with overall flat mortality and morbidity gains. The average
core profit margin of the nine rated insurers improved to 10.8% in FYE13 from
9.3% in FYE12.
Fitch expects Japanese life insurers to further improve asset and liability
management (ALM) ahead of new solvency margin regulations similar to Solvency
II, which is likely to be introduced in Japan within the next several years. The
agency notes that the biggest risk for most Japanese traditional life insurers
remains interest rate risk caused by the duration mismatch between assets and
liabilities.
Six Fitch-rated insurers' embedded value rose to JPY11.8trn at end-March 2013
from JPY9.6trn at end-March 2012, due mainly to increased unrealised gains on
securities. The six insurers are Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited (IFS
'A'/Stable), Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company (IFS 'A'/Stable), Sumitomo Life
Insurance Company (IFS 'A'/Stable), Daido Life Insurance Company (IFS
'A+'/Stable), Taiyo Life Insurance Company (IFS 'A'/Stable), and Mitsui Life
Insurance Company Limited (IFS 'BBB'/Stable).
However, their value-in-force decreased to JPY1.1trn at end-March 13 from
JPY2.8trn as a result of declining bond yields in FYE13 (10-year Japanese
Government Bond (JGB) yield 0.564% at end-March 2013 from 0.988% at end March
2012). This shows that Japanese life insurers' economic capital remains
vulnerable to financial market volatility, especially that of interest rates.
Long-term (JGB) yields have risen recently driven by expanding liquidity
premiums and/or higher expected inflation rates compared to early April when the
Bank of Japan started its aggressive quantitative easing. If this trend
continues, Fitch expects most Japanese traditional life insurers to likely
accelerate the lengthening of their assets' maturity in order to shorten the
duration mismatch, and as a result improve their ALM.