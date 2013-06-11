June 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Aire Valley Master Trust's
class A, B and C notes, and upgraded the class D notes to 'BBsf' from 'Bsf'. A
full list of rating actions is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking
on the link above.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Credit Enhancement:
The ratings are based on strong collateral performance and sufficient level of
credit enhancement to cover the applicable risk factor stresses. Credit
enhancement for the class A 'AAAsf' rated notes has increased to 21.92% from
20.54% in May 2012 due to the redemption of certain notes and the non-amortising
nature of the reserve funds.
The upgrade of the class D notes reflects the stable asset performance and
increase in credit enhancement for the class D notes to 5.05% from 4.36% due to
the replenishment of the reserve fund. The reserve fund draw in April 2012 was
caused by the low constant repayment rate (CPR) that Aire Valley has experienced
in the past three years rather than any performance issues. The reserve fund was
drawn to cover the bullet principal payment of the 2007-2 Series 1 class A3
notes, which was due in April. Since the draw, the reserve fund has replenished
back to its target level of GBP380m. The fast replenishment is due to the top
seniority position the reserve fund holds in the principal priority of payments,
which is only utilised when the reserve fund is drawn to cover note principal
payments.
Stable Asset Performance:
The collateral performance has remained stable since our last review.
Three-months plus arrears, which were 1.8% at the time of last review, have
decreased to 1.4% of the pool. This is well below the average for UK prime
mortgages, presently around 2%. The decrease in arrears is most likely a result
of sustained buoyancy of borrower affordability in the buy-to-let market (BTL),
increase in rents resulting in higher cash flows for BTL borrowers and an
improvement in servicing and forbearance practices. The majority of borrowers in
Aire Valley are in this earlier BTL subset and are contributing to a weighted
average mortgage rate across the entire pool of 2.3%.
Fitch expects interest rates to remain at low levels for the next year, which
coupled with expected stabilisation in the level of unemployment, is likely to
support the programme's continued solid performance.
Given the relatively low level of arrears, losses have also remained low at
0.35% in the past 12 months. These have been covered comfortably with excess
spread, which stands at approximately 0.55%.
Non-Asset Trigger Breach:
Aire Valley breached its non-asset trigger in May 2012, due to trust assets
falling below the minimum trust size of GBP10.7bn. This breach was expected, and
the natural repercussion of the prohibition of the sale of new loans into the
trust, which was caused by a breach of a step-up trigger in October 2008.
The consequences of this breach are mostly limited. The trigger dictates that
the Funding 1 vehicle should receive all principal receipts, in place of the
seller. However, this stipulation is redundant as the seller has not received
any principal receipts since 2008, because of the large volume of outstanding
notes that have been and are still due and payable. This has primarily been
caused by the low CPR; less than 5% over the past three years. The low CPR has
limited the speed of note amortisation, and meant that due and payable notes
have remained outstanding. Moreover, given 90.9% of the pool is on an
interest-only mortgage, scheduled principal payments are also limited.
In addition, given the large volume of outstanding due and payable class A notes
relative to principal collections, the more junior notes (class B, C and D) have
not received any principal payments since the 2004-1 series 2 junior notes paid
in full in June 2008.
However, in the agency's view, the trigger has had a far more nuanced effect on
note amortisation, as all controlled amortisation notes are now converted to
pass-through notes, and the amortisation rule 2, which limited the pay down of
pass-through notes that had stepped up (in favour of controlled amortisation
notes), is no longer in use. The agency therefore continues to expect a more
marginal and subtle effect on amortisation amongst the different class A notes
than it does across the entire capital structure.
Limited Impact Of Margin Step-Up:
The last remaining notes reached their step-up date in Q213. In a low CPR
scenario, which is the current situation, the resultant increase in note margin
will put a strain on the transaction's cash flow. Although the current level of
excess spread and asset margin are expected to be able to cover the increase in
margin costs in the near term, the weighted average cost of notes will further
increase as senior notes pay down.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Unanticipated increases in the frequency of defaults and loss severity on
defaulted receivables due to factors such as an increase in unemployment or
interest rates could produce loss levels higher than the base case and deplete
reserve funds and reduce credit enhancement available to the notes, resulting in
potential rating actions. The ratings are also sensitive to counterparty risks
and may be revised if a direct support counterparty is downgraded below its
minimum required ratings.
Additional stresses, including a 10% increase in market value decline and a 0.2%
reduction in credit enhancement were applied to take the BTL nature of the pool
and the proportion of the pool currently in possession into account.
Initial key rating drivers are further described in the new issue report dated
08 August 2008 at www.fitchratings.com.
The rating actions are as follows:
Aire Valley Mortgages 2004-1 plc
Series 3 Class A1: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 3 Class A2: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 3 Class B1: affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 3 Class B2: affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 3 Class C1: affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable
Series 3 Class C2: affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable
Series 3 Class D1: upgraded to 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 3 Class D2: upgraded to 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
Aire Valley Mortgages 2005-1 plc
Series 2 Class A1: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 2 Class A2: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 2 Class A3: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 2 Class B1: affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 2 Class B2: affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 2 Class C2: affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable
Aire Valley Mortgages 2006-1 plc
Series 1 Class A: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 2 Class A1: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 2 Class A2: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 2 Class A3: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 1 Class B1: affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 1 Class B2: affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 1 Class B3: affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 2 Class B2: affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 2 Class B3: affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 1 Class C2: affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable
Series 2 Class C2: affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable
Aire Valley Mortgages 2007-1 plc
Series 2 Class A1: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 2 Class A2: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 2 Class A3: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 1 Class B: affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 2 Class B: affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 1 Class C: affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable
Series 2 Class C: affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable
Aire Valley Mortgages 2007-2 plc
Class 1A1: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class 1A2: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class 1B: affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class 1C: affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable
Aire Valley Mortgages 2008-1 plc
Series 1 Class A1: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 1 Class A2: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 2 Class A1: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 2 Class A2: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Series 2 Class C: affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable
Series 2 Class D: upgraded to 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable