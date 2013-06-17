(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Roof Russia DPR Finance Company S.A.'s (Roof Russia DPR or the issuer) Series 2012-A, Series 2012-B and Series 2012-C at 'A-' with Stable Outlooks.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects the strength of the underlying cash flows as well as the originator's ongoing viability. The flows backing the transaction continue to perform strongly.

As of the latest reports for April 2013, the tested collections debt service coverage ratios (DSCR) levels were well above trigger levels. The monthly and quarterly DSCR ratios, which only include flows from designated depositary banks (DDBs) and include haircuts for the largest beneficiaries were 167x and 135x, respectively. The proportion of quarterly collections from DDBs was at 91% as of March 2013 and remains considerably over the 60% trigger. All other early amortisation trigger tests are passed comfortably.

Roof Russia DPR is a securitisation of diversified payment rights (DPRs) originated by ZAO Raiffeisenbank (RBRU or the originator, BBB+/Stable/F2). DPRs are hard currency payment orders processed by banks. They can arise from a variety of sources but mainly reflect payments due on the export of goods and services, capital flows, personal remittances and in particular oil and gas exports. The DPRs settled by RBRU derive in their majority from energy exports from a small number of large oil & gas exporters and are mostly USD-denominated.

RBRU has been assigned a Going Concern Assessment score of 3, which allows for a maximum uplift of Roof Russia DPR's notes of two notches above the originator's local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR), according to Fitch's Future Flow Securitization Criteria. This differential is tempered if the originator's local currency IDR incorporates parental support, as is the case for RBRU.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The most significant variables affecting the transaction's rating are the credit quality of the bank, its GCA score, and the sovereign rating. Although coverage levels are also a key input, the DSCRs have been consistently high, and therefore the transaction should be able to withstand a significant decline in cash flows without affecting the ratings. Nevertheless, a change in any of these variables will be analysed in a rating committee to assess the possible impact on the transaction's rating.