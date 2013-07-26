(Repeat for additional subscribers)
July 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has updated its criteria assumptions
for assessing credit risk in Italian residential mortgage loan pools. The
updated criteria assumptions in themselves are not expected to result in rating
actions on existing RMBS transactions or Italian covered bonds programmes
(CVBs). In particular, for CVBs Fitch will re-calculate the breakeven asset
percentage (AP) for the current ratings within the next three months, which may
marginally increase.
The main changes relate to the low prepayment stresses assumed by Fitch which
have been reduced to reflect the fact that observed prepayment rates have
reached a historical minimum. Low interest rates and credit tightening are
expected to further curb borrowers' incentive and ability to refinance.
Therefore, prepayments are expected to remain low in the near to medium term.
The macroeconomic variables affecting default probability have deteriorated.
Foreclosure frequency and house price decline assumptions remain unchanged given
they incorporate an adequate cushion to account for Fitch's forecasts for lower
GDP growth and higher unemployment. The agency has also maintained it rating
scenario multiplier for deriving higher rating level stresses but increased its
'BB' multiplier to 1.3x from 1.1x to provide greater differentiation among lower
rating categories.
House price growth in Italy was lower than in other European countries during
the boom up to 2008. The decrease in nominal house prices has been limited so
far to 12% driven by the deteriorating Italian macroeconomic situation and
credit tightening from lenders. Since the Italian economy is still under
pressure as a consequence of the ongoing eurozone debt crisis and recovery is
not expected before the second half of 2013, Fitch believes there is room for
further price falls of up to 11%.
The published criteria assumptions will be used for rating new and existing RMBS
transactions and CVBs. The market value decline assumptions will also be used
for SME CLOs secured by residential real estate.
The updated criteria assumptions in themselves are not expected to result in
rating actions on existing RMBS transactions since most rating actions taken to
date already reflect the factors that have been added to the criteria
development process.
This report entitled "EMEA Criteria Addendum - Italy: Mortgage Loss and Cash
Flow Assumptions", replaces the "EMEA Criteria Addendum - Italy" published on 30
July 2012 at www.fitchratings.com. The report should be read together with the
reports entitled "EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria", "EMEA Residential Mortgage
Loss Criteria", and "EMEA RMBS Cash Flow Analysis Criteria", published 6 June
2013 for a comprehensive understanding of Fitch's approach for rating Italian
RMBS.
ResiEMEA - Fitch's analytical model for assessing credit risk of residential
mortgage loans - will be updated shortly to reflect the changes to the Italian
criteria assumptions and will be available for download at www.fitchratings.com.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EMEA Criteria Addendum - Italy
here