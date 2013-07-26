(Repeat for additional subscribers)
July 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed China Life Insurance
Company Limited's (China Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A+'.
The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects China Life's well-established franchise, strong distribution
capability, and sound risk-based capitalisation. The rating also factors in
implicit capital and policy support from the Ministry of Finance, in light of
the state's majority ownership and the insurer's large policyholder base of more
than 100 million long-term policyholders. These strengths are, however,
moderated by the insurer's volatile earnings performance, risk concentration in
China and keen competition.
China Life has followed a strategy of increasing regular-premium policies for
sustainable growth. It held onto the largest share of 32.4% in China's life
insurance market in 2012 with new business increasing 3.1% by value, despite a
fall of 14.6% in first-year premiums. This was because higher sales of more
profitable long-term regular-premium products helped offset a volume decrease in
single-premium policies.
China Life's profitability remains sensitive to investment performance,
particularly fluctuations in the domestic stock market. Fitch expects investment
conditions to remain challenging as domestic economic growth slows and to
constrain China Life's earnings performance. Last year significant impairment
losses in equities resulted in a low investment yield of 2.8% and modest pre-tax
return on assets of 0.6%.
China Life's capital buffer remains adequate to absorb potential earnings
volatility, in Fitch's view. Its equity-to-assets ratio was among the highest in
China at 11.7% of total assets at end-2012. The company issued CNY38bn of
subordinated debt in 2012 after a CNY30bn debt issue in 2011 to support its
statutory solvency margin. This resulted in an increase in financial leverage
with an adjusted debt-to-capital ratio of 23.4% (13.4% at end-2011) but a
strengthened regulatory solvency margin ratio of 235.6% at end-2012 (170.1% at
end-2011).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
China Life's credit strength is dependent on domestic economic conditions and
sovereign strength, given its risk concentration (particularly its investments)
in China, and implicit state support.
Negative rating triggers include perceived weakening in sovereign willingness or
capability to support China Life, substantial deterioration in capitalisation
with the regulatory solvency margin ratio to below 150% on a sustained basis,
and a prolonged high adjusted debt-to-capital ratio at above 30%. Conversely, an
improvement in China's sovereign risk profile could be a positive rating trigger
for China Life.