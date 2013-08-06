(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Aug 6 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Mora Banc Grup, S.A. (MoraBanc) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A-' and a Short-term IDR of 'F2'. The IDRs are driven by the entity's standalone
strength as reflected by its Viability Rating (VR). The Outlook on MoraBanc's IDR is Negative. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR AND VR
MoraBanc's VR reflects its solid domestic retail and private banking franchise,
though in a small market, solid profitability, ample liquidity and robust
capitalisation. The VR also factors in the limited size of the bank's assets
under management (AUM), exposure to operational and reputational risk, high
concentration in single names and exposure to the Andorran economy.
Unlike domestic peers, MoraBanc's international growth strategy is focused on
attracting private banking clients to Andorra rather than acquiring entities or
expanding in other jurisdictions. Although this approach has resulted in a
better-than-peers cost control and lower operational risk so far, it has limited
the bank's growth and geographical diversification. In 2012, MoraBanc's AUM
reached EUR6.4bn, up by 5% on 2012.
Its profitability compares well with that of international peers and its
cost/income ratio was a solid 52.5%. MoraBanc's loan book has been under
pressure from the difficult economic environment in Andorra and remains
concentrated, reflecting the industry and corporate concentrations in the small
country. However, exposures are largely collateralised and its non-performing
loans ratio compared well with peers' at 3% at end-2012.
MoraBanc is strongly capitalised with a Fitch Core Capital ratio of 25% at
end-2012. It is primarily funded by customer deposits and it has an ample
liquidity, with liquid assets representing 39% of total assets.
The Negative Outlook reflects the difficult operating environment in Andorra and
its potential impact on the bank's asset quality and profitability. The Negative
Outlook is also based on the international pressure on the off-shore banking
business. This may jeopardize the bank's earnings and/or margins in the
medium/long term, debilitating its profitability, and could ultimately impact
MoraBanc's internal capital generation capacity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR AND VR
MoraBanc's VR is sensitive to the development of its asset quality and the
evolution of its AUM. The bank's VR would be downgraded if asset quality
continues to deteriorate from currently still strong levels and if the ratio of
unreserved problematic assets to equity increases further. Downward rating
pressure may also arise if MoraBanc's international business does not increase
its contribution to earnings and business volumes, because in Fitch's view this
may limit the entity's long-term earnings generation capacity.
Conversely, the Outlook could be revised to Stable if the bank manages to
contain asset quality deterioration amid the difficult operating environment in
Andorra and the bank starts to clearly benefit from its expansion strategy, with
AUM growing consistently supported by positive flows of net new money. The
latter may be supported by geographical diversification of MoraBanc's client
base, offsetting a reduction in the weight of the off-shore business. A
reduction in the loan book's single-name concentration would also be a positive
rating driver, but this is likely to be hard to achieve in view of the profile
of Andorra's economy.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Fitch has assigned MoraBanc a Support Rating and Support Rating Floor at '5' and
'NF' respectively. This reflects the agency's view that the probability of the
bank's receiving support in case of need is low.
Although Fitch does not publicly rate Andorra's sovereign risk, the banking
system's large size relative to the Andorran economy means that, while
authorities' propensity to provide support may be high, it cannot be relied upon
given limited resources at the authorities disposal.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor would be upgraded if there is a
significant increase in the resources available at the authorities' disposal.
Fitch believes this is very unlikely in the short and medium term.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR assigned at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR assigned at 'F2'
Viability Rating assigned at 'a-'
Support Rating assigned at '5'
Support Rating Floor assigned at 'NF'