Aug 9 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has upgraded Agri Securities S.r.l. Series 2006's (Agri Securities 2006)
EUR59.6m class B notes to 'Asf' from 'BBBsf'. The Outlook is Positive.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The transaction closed in November 2006, ended its revolving period in May 2008
and has since then amortised to around 11% of the initial balance. The class A
notes were redeemed in full in November 2012 when the class B notes began
amortising. Credit enhancement (CE) for the class B notes has rapidly built up
to a healthy 52.1% of the non-defaulted collateral. Together with the fast-paced
amortisation of the notes in the past two quarters, this is the main driver of
the upgrade.
The default performance has been worse than Fitch's expectations at closing and
the quality of the outstanding collateral is still a concern as proved by the
high total delinquency ratio, which reached its highest point on the last
payment date at 11.2%. However, the cumulative default rate and cumulative loss
rate curves have flattened around 8% and 5.5%, respectively, which compare well
with the other less seasoned transactions from the same originator that Fitch
rates. This is noteworthy, especially given that unlike the sibling
transactions, the originator has never supported the transaction through
repurchase of delinquent or defaulted receivables. Fitch has therefore revised
its lifetime default base case to 8.5% from the original 3.6%. Fitch has also
revised its recovery rate assumption to 30% from the original assumption of
46.5% to take into account the actual performance of the transaction, as
cumulative recoveries have stabilised to around 30% of cumulative defaults in
the past two years.
The level of gross excess spread generated by the portfolio has been high,
albeit volatile, throughout the transaction's life, mainly thanks to the high
yields of the pool. On only one occasion (Q412) was gross excess spread
insufficient to cover provisioned losses of the period, thus leaving EUR1.2m of
uncleared principal deficiency ledger (PDL), which was subsequently cleared on
the next payment date.
Fitch believes that the increasing ratio between the average total collections
and the notes' balance (8.6% as of May 2013) highlights the greater and
increasing exposure to commingling risk in the tail of the transaction's life.
However, the agency is of the opinion that the available CE sufficiently
mitigates this risk.
In addition, Fitch considers that the available cash reserve, which is currently
at its floor level of EUR5m, more than adequately mitigates the payment
interruption risk and provides an additional source of CE in the tail of the
transaction.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the class B notes are now amortising and their CE is quickly building up, the
transaction is resilient to highly stressful assumption on the future default
rates of the current collateral portfolio. Even assuming a sudden spike in
defaults and accounting for the increased commingling risk in the tail of the
transaction's life, the available CE is sufficient to sustain a rating in the
'Asf' category
The Outlook is Positive as the build-up of the CE will make the tail risks run
by the transaction less remote at every payment date from now till the class B
notes are paid in full.
A multi-notch downgrade on the sovereign (Italy; BBB+/Negative/F2) might cause a
downgrade of the notes, although the agency does not expect this is a likely
scenario.
Agri Securities 2006 is a securitisation of performing leases on the following
typologies of assets: real estate (76.3% as of May 2013, 52.8% at closing),
equipment (19.2%, 34.8%), industrial vehicles (3.5%, 8.2%) and autos (1.0%,
4.2%).
Fitch reviewed this transaction out applying its Consumer ABS rating criteria in
lieu of the SME CLO rating criteria due to the limited amount of available
information (eg loan-by-loan internal ratings of the originator), and the fact
that Fitch has observed multiple deals with similar assets and is comfortable
that methodology is adequate.