(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Institutional Framework for
German Subnationals
here
FRANKFURT/MOSCOW/LONDON, September 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
in a new report
that the institutional framework for German states (Laender) and
municipalities
is strong, supportive and ensures financial transparency.
Fitch believes that the institutional framework effectively
regulates the local
and regional governments (LRGs) responsibilities as well as
their funding
sources and the relationship between them and with the central
government (the
Bund). While the Laender face fairly low fiscal flexibility they
receive from
the Bund a large part of common taxes (personal income tax,
corporate income
tax, VAT and withholding tax), together accounting for 70% of
the tax proceeds
of the entire sector. Municipalities also have some leeway on
their business
taxes, which represented 46% of their total tax revenue in 2014.
The Laender and, to a lesser extent, the municipalities benefit
from a strong
and far-reaching financial equalisation system, which aims to
balance out the
financial disparities between them. This is achieved through
sharing VAT and
other taxes among the Laender, and additional federal transfers
to the weaker
states.
The LRGs are required to publish a budget and an execution
report together with
a medium term financial plan. Although most of the Laender
publish this
information on their respective web pages, this is not yet
common practice for
all municipalities. The aggregate data for the sector is
available on the
Federal Ministry of Finance's and on the German Statistical
Office's website.
Laender's budgets are usually based on cash accounting while
municipalities have
adopted accrual accounting.
The report entitled "Institutional Framework for German
Subnationals" is
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 111
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D - 60311 Frankfurt am Main
Nilay Akyildize
Director
+49 69 76 80 76 134
Dorota Dziedzic
Director
+48 22 338 62 96
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
