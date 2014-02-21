(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Feb 21 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Revaluation of the stakes Italian banks own in the
Bank of Italy and the lower 3% ownership cap approved by Italy's parliament in
late January won't help banks raise regulatory core capital ahead of the ECB
Asset Quality Review this year, Fitch Ratings says.
When these revaluation gains will feed into regulatory capital calculations
remains unclear. National prudential filters prevent banks from including such
gains in the calculation of end-2013 regulatory capital figures. This is the
case whether these stakes are classified as available for sale or as equity
participations in banks' balance sheets. So revaluation gains won't provide any
immediate uplift to banks' regulatory core capital to help with any capital
shortfalls that might arise from the ECB's comprehensive assessment that
includes the AQR or if the market requires higher capital levels at some Italian
banks.
But the revaluation of the Bank of Italy's share capital to EUR7.5bn from
EUR156,000 set in 1936 could boost some banks' profits and accounting equity.
Intesa Sanpaolo and Unicredit have the largest shares at 42.4% and 22.1%,
respectively, having built these up through domestic consolidation. The effect
of the revaluation could lift their Fitch Core Capital ratios by around 100bp.
We would consider discounting a material boost to FCC from unrealised gains in
our capital analysis. At mid-sized and smaller banks, stakes in the Bank of
Italy are typically below the 3% limit and the potential benefit is much
smaller.
The aim of the new law is to increase the independence of the central bank.
Institutions with central bank stakes above the 3% limit will be required to
reduce their holdings over time to comply. However, building a market for the
central bank shares is likely to be challenging. Ownership is restricted to
domestic banks, insurance companies, social security institutions and pension
funds. The Bank of Italy is authorised to buy back shares temporarily to allow
the banks to meet the new cap within a three year period.