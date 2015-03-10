(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SEOUL/SINGAPORE, March 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says regulation of the banking sector has strengthened noticeably in Korea, as in many other developed markets, since the onset of the 2008 global financial crisis. This includes closer monitoring of loan quality, enhanced supervision of liquidity and funding, and encouraging banks to maintain adequate capitalisation. Fitch is confident the banks will meet regulatory minimums (including under Basel III) relating to liquidity/funding and capitalisation as they are phased in. In particular, a tighter regulatory framework for foreign-currency funding and liquidity has helped to lower risks in this area somewhat. Fitch expects bank capitalisation to modestly improve on the back of relatively low dividend payout ratios (although there is pressure to increase the ratios), while banks are also being strongly encouraged to maintain adequate buffers for loan impairments. However, as in many other jurisdictions, the system would benefit from stronger regulatory enforcement. Proactive and more consistent enforcement across all financial institutions helps the stability of banking systems. Korea's regulatory regime is made complex by its plethora of regulations. Banks can find it challenging to maintain adherence while the regulators at times also face difficulties in enforcing rules effectively, especially in relation to policy banks and non-bank financial institutions. The policy sector plays a more significant role in the Korean financial system than in any other developed market, yet their policy mandate may be subject to potentially conflicting objectives from their respective ministries. The full report "Korea: Baking System Regulatory Framework" is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media release. Contacts: Jonathan Cornish Managing Director +852 2263 9901 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801 Tower Two Lippo Centre 89 Queensway Hong Kong Mihwa Park Associate Director +65 6796 7238 Heakyu Chang Director +822 3278 8363 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Korea: Banking System Regulatory Supervisihere ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.