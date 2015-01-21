(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, January 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a new report on the key peer comparator elements for restaurant companies. The sector risk profile defines and groups companies operating in the sector into a 'natural rating territory' based on Fitch's view of the inherent risk profile of the industry. Each company's overall risk profile generally does not stray too far from this rating range. After assessing the operating environment, then management and corporate governance, the Navigator examines four sector-specific business profile factors for given rating levels. Sector-specific key factors include operational scale, brand strength, system health and diversification. Finally, three financial profile factors, including financial structure, profitability, and financial flexibility, help capture financial attributes commensurate with particular rating categories. The report, titled 'Restaurant Companies: Ratings Navigator Companion' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link below. This report should be read in conjunction with the 'Introducing Rating Navigators for Corporates' report dated Nov. 5, 2014. For more information, please visit: corporatesshowcase.fitchratings.com/navigator.htm. Contact: Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA Director +1-312-368-3195 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Wesley E. Moultrie II, CPA Managing Director +1-312-368-3186 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 'Introducing Rating Navigators for Corporates' dated Nov. 5, 2014 Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Restaurant Companies - Ratings Navigator Companihere Introducing Ratings Navigators for Corporates here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.