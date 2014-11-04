BRIEF-Dazhou Xingye Holdings names Meng Keliang as chairman

March 20 Dazhou Xingye Holdings Co., Ltd.: * Says it names Meng Keliang as chairman * Says it names Li Wenqiang as general manager * Says it names Cui Ruili as CFO Source text in Chinese:https://goo.gl/5RMdky Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)